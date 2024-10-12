Jimmy Jacobs Reportedly Gone From AEW

– Fightful reports that AEW writer Jimmy Jacobs has exited the company. It’s said that Jacobs resigned with the company last week, and it’s said the two signs parted amicably.

AEW is reportedly looking at the move as a way to freshen up their writers’ room, and Jacobs was said to have been been feeling burnt out before his exit. Additionally, Fightful notes that Jacobs attended most of AEW’s shows and was working directly with Tony Khan while working in AEW.

Jacobs joined with AEW in the summer of last year after spending several years in TNA Wrestling (formerly Impact Wrestling). Before that time, he worked in WWE as a creative team member, and he also wrestled in ROH.

Jimmy Jacobs did have one match in ROH earlier this year, losing a squash to Satnam Singh.