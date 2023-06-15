UPDATE: More On AEW Signing Jimmy Jacobs, Impact Adding New Creative Member

UPDATE: PWInsider has more details on Jimmy Jacobs’ signing with AEW, including who Impact has brought on to replace him. The report confirms that Jacobs will be working on the creative process as part of a move to add staff in preparation for AEW Collision’s premiere. It was noted that in addition to Jacobs, Bryan Danielson and Will Washington, Dax Harwood has been involved in creative pitches to Tony Khan recently.

According to the new report, Impact Wrestling knew of Jacob’s departure for a while and that he officially finished his duties there during Against All Odds weekend. Jacobs had given notice several weeks back, and his exit is described as “absolutely amicable.” Jacobs got praise internally at Impact for working as much as he did during his exit process despite the fact that he already had a position waiting for him at AEW.

The report adds that ex-ROH booker Hunter “Delirious” Johnston will be replacing Jacobs on the creative team and that he was officially hired as a writer and producer several weeks ago.

ORIGINAL: AEW has reportedly added a new member to its backstage team in Jimmy Jacobs. Fightful Select reports that Jacobs is backstage at tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Washington, DC and has signed on to the company. Jacobs’ appearance was said to be a surprise, and he shared hugs and pleasantries with people at the taping.

The report notes that Jacobs, who has been working for Impact since 2017, has finished with that company and is full-time with AEW. He was a major part of Impact’s creative team, and worked for WWE on their creative team from Marsh of 2015 to October of 2017. Jacobs was famously released from WWE after he posted a photo of himself with the Bullet Club who staged a non-televised “invasion” of Raw.

As previously noted, AEW has enlisted Bryan Danielson to help with AEW Collision’s creative and signed Will Washington to help in that capacity (among others) as well.