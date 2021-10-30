Jimmy Korderas on Positive Reception for WWE Crown Jewel, Praises Work of Jessika Carr

– The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently spoke to former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas, who praised the work of referee Jessika Carr in WWE. She recently became the first woman to referee a wrestling match in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel. Korderas discussed all that and more. Below are some highlights:

Korderas on the positive reception for Crown Jewel: “A little surprised, but at the same time, I expected something big because regardless of whether you want to call it competition or not, they’re getting pushed a little bit now. I think the WWE needs to show that they can still produce the kind of show that people are going to talk about, and they did a heck of a job. I thought it was an extraordinary event, and the crowd there helped as well because over here in the U.S. and in North America, I think we’re a little bit spoiled, so to speak. They don’t get it as often over there, so they were into everything, as they should have been because I thought this show excelled. It was really good.”

His thoughts on Edge vs. Seth Rollins Hell in a Cell: “I thought it was a fantastic match. The two most important matches on the show are how you open and how you close the show, and I thought opening with that match was a good call. After the match was over, it was kind of like, ‘Oh my goodness, follow that,’ because I thought Edge and Seth Rollins told a great story. They did a lot of big, big moves inside that cell. We’ve had, I don’t know how many cell matches over the years, but that has to rank, let’s just say, top three, top five. They took their time with everything. Everything big was registered. They sold everything well. They told a hell of a story. Every weapon that they used in that cell made sense, especially from Edge’s point of view, tables, ladders, chairs. Both men, hats off to you guys. They nailed it. I thought it was tremendous, and like I said, maybe in the conversation, at least, for best cell match of all time.”

On Jessika Carr reffing the match and becoming the first woman to referee a mach in Saudi Arabia: “I think she handled it fantastic. She didn’t take away from the match, other than the fact that when she was in there for the match, of course, I noticed and went, ‘Oh my goodness, that’s awesome. Good for her.’ I was happy for her being in that spot as the first woman to referee in Saudi Arabia, but at the same time, I’m a fan of her work because, I hate to put it this way, you notice when it’s a female referee in the ring. You say, ‘Hey, look.’ It’s still kind of fresh in a lot of people’s minds, but at the same time, she doesn’t take away from the match. She’s not a distraction at all. She does a heck of a job. Hats off to her. She’s doing great.”