Jimmy Uso Reportedly Sidelined With Injury

Jimmy Uso is not part of the WWE Draft pool, and a new report attributes that to injury. As reported, WWE announced the full draft pools for Friday’s Smackdown and Monday’s Raw, with Jimmy Uso not listed on either. Fightful Select reports that Uso has been put on the shelf due an injury that is significant enough to keep him out of the Draft pool.

There’s no word on the nature of the injury or how long he’ll be out at this time. Jimmy was last seen on Smackdown earlier this month when he was kicked out of the Bloodline by Solo Sikoa and a debuting Tama Tonga.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Jimmy for a quick and full recovery.