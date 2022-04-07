Jimmy Wang Yang Says Teaming With Daughter Jazzy Is the Best Time In His Career

Jimmy Wang Yang is enjoying his time teaming with his daughter Jazzy, calling it the best time he’s had in his career. The WWE alumnus appeared on the Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling and talked about working with Jazzy Yang, noting that she’s already better than he was at her age.

“Jazzy’s awesome,” he said (per Fightful). “She’s like already so much better than me at that age and you know, I was like in WCW. At her age, she’s like already passed me at that age. This is the [best] time I’ve had in wrestling, teaming with my daughter. It’s an unbelievable experience. I’m just having so much fun being with Jazzy, teaming with her, coaching her. traveling with her and everything. It is the [best] time I’ve had in wrestling.”

Jazzy Yang has worked for a few different promotions thus far including the NWA, GCW, and more.