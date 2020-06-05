Jinder Mahal Out Of Action Again After New Surgery

In a post on Instagram, Jinder Mahal revealed that he had to have another surgery, this time on his knee, which means he is once again out of action in WWE. Mahal had just made his return on April 27 and his last match was on May 22’s episode of Main Event, a win over Akira Tozawa.

He wrote: “Unfortunately I had to go under the knife again to fix some knee issues. The journey has hit a speed bump, but I will be back stronger than ever.”