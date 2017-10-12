wrestling / News
Jinder Mahal Reportedly Working Through an Injury
October 12, 2017 | Posted by
– According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal has been working with a shoulder injury, which has been bothering him in recent weeks. Mahal has been wearing Kinesio Tape at WWE live events, but not on TV and PPV as WWE likely doesn’t want people to see him taped up on TV.
@JinderMahal Lookin' a beast #WWEBoise #wwe pic.twitter.com/uo5OcxkGIm
— Ryan Sours (@theryansours) October 1, 2017