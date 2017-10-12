 

Jinder Mahal Reportedly Working Through an Injury

October 12, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Jinder Mahal 81517 WWE Smackdown

– According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal has been working with a shoulder injury, which has been bothering him in recent weeks. Mahal has been wearing Kinesio Tape at WWE live events, but not on TV and PPV as WWE likely doesn’t want people to see him taped up on TV.

