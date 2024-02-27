– During a recent interview with the Gorilla Position podcast, WWE Superstar and former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal was asked about Tony Khan’s comments made on social media last month regarding a double standard among fans complaining about wrestler Hook receiving an AEW World Title shot against Samoa Joe on AEW Dynamite. According to Khan, there was a double standard since the match happened not long after Jinder Mahal received a World Heavyweight Title shot against Seth Rollins on WWE Raw.

At the time, Khan noted Hook’s win-loss record on AEW TV, while also noting that Jinder Mahal hadn’t won a match in AEW for over a year, writing, “Jinder has literally lost every single match he’s in for the past year, immediately gets title shot, where is the rage?” Mahal responded to Khan’s comments, noting that he is Modern Day Maharaja and already a former WWE Champion. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“I think Tony Khan is forgetting I’m the Modern Day Maharaja, former WWE Champion, and being a former WWE Champion, I should be number one contender anytime I want. The Royal Rumble happened a week after that. If you notice, I wasn’t in it because I didn’t feel there was a need. The Modern Day Maharaja wants a title match, he can just get one. It’s okay. Overall, it’s great. It caused a lot of buzz, and I appreciate the competition because it makes everybody better.”

Mahal lost his title challenge to Rollins on the January 15 edition of Monday Night Raw. He recently picked up his first televised win in over a year on last week’s edition of WWE Main Event, beating Apollo Crews. it was his first televised win on WWE programming since January 2023.