WWE News: Jinder Mahal Vows to Win Back 24/7 Title, Alexa Bliss Reacts to Title Match at Stomping Grounds

– WWE posted video of Jinder Mahal vowing to win back the 24/7 Championship during a commercial break on Smackdown. You can see the video below of Mahal saying that the 24/7 Title is the perfect title for him, and once he gets it back, he will make the title 24/7/365.

– The company also posted the following video of Alexa Bliss talking about getting the Smackdown Women’s Championship match against Bayley at Stomping Grounds. Bliss said that she’s there via Wild Card rules to win matches and take titles, calling Raw the “A Show” and saying that gives her an automatic edge over the Smackdown talent. She added that once she wins the title, she’s taking it to Raw.