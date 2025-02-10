Joe Hendry Met With BAMMA About MMA Before Committing To Wrestling

Joe Hendry is the TNA World Champion now, but he considered doing MMA before committing to wrestling. Hendry noted on The Ariel Helwani Show that he met with BAMMA to discuss a possible MMA fight before he decided to focus on pro wrestling.

“I met with a MMA company in Ireland, it wasn’t Cage Warriors, it was BAMMA,” Hendry said (per Fightful). “I think I met with BAMMA to discuss potentially having a MMA fight. I was very open to it at one point. Pro wrestling started to pay off and as I got a little bit older, it felt right to move on.”

He continued, “The last thing I did in amateur wrestling was win a British title and I thought, ‘that’s a good time to hang up the boots and focus on pro wrestling.’ I only did it to further my pro wrestling. Honestly, I wasn’t happy with how I was being booked or used at the time and I thought I needed to add legitimacy.”

Hendry is the current TNA World Champion and competed in WWE’s Royal Rumble last weekend.