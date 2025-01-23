Joe Hendry Promises The Unexpected For Tonight’s Live TNA Impact

In an interview with Wrestlezone (via Fightful), new TNA World champion Joe Hendry said he doesn’t know what’s going to happen on tonight’s live edition of TNA Impact on AXS TV. Hendry won the title at Genesis, defeating Nic Nemeth.

He said: “It’s huge progress for the for the brand. Could you imagine that the first time that people see me after winning the championship is going to be on live TV, where anything can happen? As you know, we’re in an era in professional wrestling, where absolutely anything can happen, and is even more explosive when it’s live. Pro wrestling is at its very best when it’s unpredictable and you have no idea what’s going to happen. I have no idea what’s going to happen, but when you add in that element of live TV, I’m telling you now, you better be there in person, or you better be watching on TV, because expect the unexpected.“