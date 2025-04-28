Joe Hendry Reflects On Being Hand-Chosen To Face Randy Orton At WrestleMania 41

Joe Hendry made his WrestleMania debut against Randy Orton, and he recently reflected on his WWE experience in 2025. Hendry had a big moment in the Royal Rumble against Roman Reigns and then was the person to answer Orton’s open challenge at WrestleMania 41, something he commented on an in interview with SLAM Wrestling’s John Powell.

“You do not get selected to wrestle Roman Reigns if you’re not the top level,” Hendry said. “You do not get hand-selected to wrestle Randy Orton at his 20th WrestleMania unless you know what you’re doing. Joe Henry does not need to pivot. This is full-steam ahead! We’re going to do phenomenal business for TNA wrestling. That’s all we’ve got to worry about. No pivot required. Full-steam ahead for TNA Wrestling and Rebellion is gonna be incredible.”

He continued, “Look, if John Cena tells me I did a good job then I’m going to go ahead and say that I did a good job. I’m going to use Cena’s advice as well. You must pay attention to the metrics and the immediate metric that we have is unless they’ve restocked while I’ve been on this call, you cannot buy a Joe Hendry T-shirt on WWE.com. That’s a metric that I pay attention to. I look at the the amount of video clips that are going out of that moment of me and Randy. If that wasn’t an iconic moment, WWE and TNA wouldn’t be putting it out multiple times a day.”

Hendry defends the TNA World Championship tonight at Rebellion against Ethan Page and Frankie Kazarian.