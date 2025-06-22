Joe Hendry Reflects On Making Mexico Debut At AAA TripleMania Regia

Joe Hendry was in action at AAA TripleMania Regia, and he talked about making his Mexico debut at the show in a new interview. Hendry competed against Moose, Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., and El Mesías at the show in a match for Moose’s TNA X-Division Championship, with Moose coming out on Top. Hendry spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interiew and you can check out some highlights below:

On making his Mexico debut: “I had to go to Mexico. Mexico is in the song, so I had to go there. It was honestly incredible. The reaction in Mexico was beyond anything I could’ve expected, the roof blew off the place. In the last year, I had 19.8 thousand Instagram followers. I have over 500 [now]. The growth has just been insane, and with that growth, you get a lot of good comments, but you also get more criticism than you’re used to. To be in the live arena and to hear the reaction from the fans, that really just reminds me like, right, we’re on the right path here. We’ve got to keep pushing forward. It was a huge honor and a blessing to get that reaction in Mexico.”

On the Spanish version of his theme song playing during the show: “Listen, there were two objectives in Mexico. One of them was unexpected, which was the Spanish version of the song was even a surprise to me. I got to the building because I knew the version of the song that easy band had done, and I thought it was super cool, but AAA had actually arranged it so that we would use it in my entrance and it would transition into my own, which was super cool.”

On filming some content with Mr. Iguana: “Second objective was film content with Mr. Iguana, I’d say that was a successful weekend right there. Hey, I’m there for it. I’m ready to get this tag team going. Someone has to book me and Mr. Iguana in a tag match unless there’s an allergy to money going on. I think we gotta do that.”