Joey Janela Previews Match With Atticus Cogar In JCW Jersey J-Cup

Joey Janela will battle Atticus Cogar in the first round of the JCW Jersey J-Cup, and he recently spoke about how he’s approaching the match. The event takes place on February 15th and 16th, and Janela spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl on In the Weeds about what to expect from the match. You can see some highlights below:

On Cogar: “Atticus Cogar has just come back to the company. He’s trying to regain the trust of the locker room but he’s doing it in a sleazy way. I don’t think he really cares. He left a few years ago, followed Rickey Shane Page out of the company, and eventually realized if he kept following the path Rickey Shane Page was on, he would become quite irrelevant like Rickey. He had to come back to GCW to regain his relevance.”

On the match: “There are no weapons in this tournament. It’s the J-Cup. There are rules to this shit. The last three years, he spent his time wrestling in dirt pits and chain rope rings and hepatitis-covered canvases all over the United States. He got away with smash and bash wrestling. You pick something up, you smash them in the head, there is no technical wrestling aspect to that. He’d pull out the skewers, get a cheap pop. Now, he’s gonna have to learn how to wrestle. There’s no smash and bash here, especially Joey Janela. People pigeonhole me, people who haven’t been paying attention, saying I’m a hardcore wrestler, but I do hardcore just as well as I do technical, high-flying, or comedy stuff. I’m a little bit of everything.”