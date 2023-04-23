Joey Janela Recalls Violent Deathmatch With Matt Justice in AIW

– During a recent interview with Fightful, wrestler Joey Janela was asked to pick the toughest and most violent Deathmatch of his career. Joey Janela cited a match he had with Matthew Justice in AIW. He stated the following:

“F***, man. That’s a hard one. I think recent, actually. I think me and Matt Justice at AIW. We had a 22-minute match where I couldn’t walk afterwards. It was fucked up. [I was] getting dropped on my head, getting put through tables, getting hit in the head with chairs, doors, getting buried under guardrails, getting slammed through guardrails. It was a pretty f***ed up match. So I would go watch that on FITE+ because I showed it to a few people and they’re like, ‘Well, this match just keeps on escalating and it’s getting more and more violent, and more and more uncomfortable.’ That’s one in recent [times]. But there’s been plenty.”