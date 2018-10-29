Joey Janela’s Spring Break III Already Sold Out

– Less than half an hour after tickets went on sale, Joey Janela’s Spring Break III is already sold out. Game Changer Wrestling noted that the event, which takes place during WrestleMania 35 weekend, sold out in less than a half-hour, and they will be seeing if they can safely and comfortably add more seating.

ONITA is the first name announced for the event, which saw tickets go on sale at noon ET.