John Cena Announces Retirement at WWE Money in the Bank, Hints Ending Career At Wrestlemania

John Cena dropped a bombshell at WWE Money in the Bank in Toronto tonight, announcing his retirement from the company. He noted that he plans on ending his career sometime next year, confirming appearances at the 2025 Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber and Wrestlemania. He seemed to suggest that Wrestlemania will be where he wraps it up, but said it would be his last match at ‘Mania regardless.

Cena noted he would answer questions at the press conference following the premium live event.

The GREATEST OF ALL TIME is here! JOHN CENA is back at #MITB! pic.twitter.com/anW4GdtC8l — WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2024