– WWE Superstar John Cena commented on social media about his upcoming farewell tour and WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, which will be held in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. This will be Cena’s last show in the Toronto market during his upcoming farewell tour, which kicks off next month.

John Cena wrote, “Toronto, I was lucky enough to stand in your ring to announce my retirement. I said I’d be back. This is it! The last time is now! I’m so excited to stand in your ring one last time. Do NOT miss it and looking forward to an unforgettable event!!! 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦” You can view his social media post below.

Cena’s upcoming retirement tour will start in January and run through December. They will include his last appearances at Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.