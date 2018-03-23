John Cena Doesn’t Know Why WWE Talent Would Jump to the UFC

– John Cena spoke with Entertainment.ie for a new interview and discussed the idea of WWE talent going to the UFC. You can see video of the interview below, with highlights per Wrestling Inc:

On the idea of WWE talent transitioning over to the UFC: “I don’t know why they would want to. I guess I’m just a sucker for what we do. I mean. you look at an individual like Brock [Lesnar], and I think he is really drawn to what the Octagon offers, but I more like what we do. Because I’m sitting here talking with you about a story. We tell stories in WWE, and that’s what I like the most. So, I can’t put myself in the shoes of like, ‘I would want to go do this in the Octagon.'”

On how Conor McGregor would do in WWE: “He would do fantastic. He’d put me out of work. He gets the entertainment aspect of sport, and I think he gets it as good or better than anyone else. The way he promoted the fight against [Floyd] Mayweather; that’s what we do, and he did it as good or better than us. So I hope one day, if you’re out there watching, and you want to come to WWE, he would be a fantastic WWE superstar, but then again, that’s out of my hands.”