John Cena Says He’s Signed Extension With WWE Past 2025

John Cena’s WWE retirement tour takes place next year, but he says he’s signed an extension to stay past his in-ring career. Cena announced in July at WWE Money in the Bank that 2025 would be his final year as an in-ring competitor and he will be working almost 40 shows as part of that tour. He appeared on Club Shay Shay and told Shannon Sharpe that it won’t be the end of his association with WWE.

“I have such a trustworthy relationship with them,” Cena said (per Fightful). “Over two decades. I am a champion of the brand. I love the company. It is my home. They are my family.”

He continued, “Even after 2025, I’ve already signed an extension to remain a member of the WWE family for the near, mid, and long-term future. I don’t think there will be a beat of my heart where WWE blood doesn’t come out of it.”

Cena’s retirement tour kicks off with the first Raw of 2025 when the show moves to Netflix.