wrestling / News
John Cena Has Fifteen Appearances Left on Retirement Tour
June 28, 2025 | Posted by
As previously reported, John Cena successfully retained the WWE title at Night of Champions earlier today, thanks to the interference of Seth Rollins. As a result of his appearance tonight, Cena now has fifteen dates left on his retirement tour. That will include Summerslam on August 2-3, where he will defend his title against King of the Ring winner Cody Rhodes. The remaining advertised dates on his tour include:
* August 1: WWE SmackDown (Newark, NJ)
* August 2/3: WWE SummerSlam (Newark, NJ)
* August 8: WWE SmackDown (Montreal, QC, Canada)
* August 22: WWE SmackDown (Dublin, Ireland)
* August 29: WWE SmackDown (Lyon, France)
* August 31: WWE Clash in Paris (Paris, France)
* October 11: WWE Crown Jewel: Perth (Perth, Australia)
More Trending Stories
- Karrion Kross Laughs Off Rumors That He Doesn’t Want To Take Back Bumps
- Ryback Says He Spoke To Kevin Owens, Admits He Jumped To Conclusions Over Podcast Comments
- Kevin Nash Reflects On His Bodyguard Role With Shawn Michaels
- Backstage Rumor on Karrion Kross Refusing To Take Back Bumps, Producers Reportedly Deny the Issue