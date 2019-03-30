John Cena Has Reportedly Agreed to WrestleMania Match

– John Cena will be competing at WrestleMania, according to the latest semi-daily update on the situation. According to Wrestling Observer Radio, Cena has agreed to a match and will be competing at the PPV. While we don’t know who his opponent is, as previously reported it will not be Kurt Angle.

Dave Meltzer also noted on the show that he was told it will not be R-Truth despite the tease of a Truth and Cena-related story of some kind while the former was WWE United States Champion, and that the match will be “much bigger than that.” It will also not be the Undertaker, who is not set to have a match. Lars Sullivan was mentioned as a possibility, but Meltzer acknowledged that is speculation right now.

Cena was previously rumored to be facing Angle or Samoa Joe, but Angle is facing Baron Corbin and Joe is defending the United States Championship against Rey Mysterio on the PPV.