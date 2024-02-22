John Cena Says He’s Never Taken Performance-Enhancing Drugs

In an interview with the Howard Stern Show (via Fightful), John Cena said that he’s never taken performance-enhancing drugs in his life and to this day is still all-natural.

He said: “ There’s risk-reward there. If you hit the gas pedal too early, you can get a lot of bad stuff happen long-term. I love to workout. I love to. It’s kind of like my meditation.”

Stern also asked Cena if anyone in WWE ever suggested he take the drugs to get a bigger push. He replied: “Not really. I’ve been 225 pounds since I was 17 years old. I always filled out my frame okay. I started lifted when I was 13. I guess that’s why. I never needed it. I’m not ruling that out. There will come a time. Time is undefeated. I get my bloodwork done three times a year. My testosterone is fantastic.“