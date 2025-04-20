– During today’s Countdown to WrestleMania 41: Night 2, Michael Cole and Pat McAfee announced that Paul Heyman and John Cena will both be appearing on tomorrow’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show. Tomorrow’s show is being held at WWE World in Las Vegas ahead of the post-WrestleMania edition of Monday Night Raw, which is being held Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena. You can see a clip of the announcement below.

During last night’s WrestleMania 41: Night 1, Paul Heyman betrayed both CM Punk and Roman Reigns in the main event, siding with Seth Rollins, who won the Triple Threat Match. Meanwhile, John Cena faces Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship later tonight at WrestleMania 41: Night 2.

Cena is also advertised to appear on tomorrow’s post-WrestleMania Monday Night Raw in Las Vegas.