John Cena On Randy Orton’s Increased Body Size: ‘Randy and Batista Switched Bodies’

During an interview with The Pat McAfee Show (via Fightful), John Cena spoke about the increase in size for Randy Orton since the two last faced off in the ring, joking that he switched bodies with Batista. Batista recently went viral for how much body mass he lost.

Cena said: “I feel small around these guys. Randy and Batista switched bodies, somehow. Randy is also a foot taller. I talk to Randy’s belly button. I don’t know how he did it. He’s a foot taller and three hundred pounds heavier. I don’t know what’s going on.”