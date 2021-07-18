John Cena References Money in the Bank on Instagram

– Many fans are likely anticipated John Cena returning to WWE. Cena himself has recently stated that his WWE return “is not a matter of if but when.” He’s likely sparking many smartphones today with his recent Instagram post, with an image showing his “account balance” is at 0, meaning that he has no “money in the bank.”

Also, it should be noted that John Cena does tend to post goofy and trolling type images without any context or reason on his Instagram account a lot. You can view his latest Instagram post below.

As previously reported, Cena is heavily rumored to have a Universal title matchup with Roman Reigns in the works for WWE SummerSlam 2021 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. WWE has not yet confirmed the matchup. Cena was also recently cast in the Matthew Vaughn spy-thriller Argylle, which is also slated to start filming in Europe next month. However, The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer has reported that Cena’s movie commitment will not be a hurdle for his SummerSlam participation.

WWE Money in the Bank will air live tonight on Peacock. The Kickoff show begins at 7:00 pm ET. Meanwhile, the main card starts at 8:00 pm ET.