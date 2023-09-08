John Cena Calls Roman Reigns The Greatest Of All Time

John Cena has been called the ‘Greatest of All Time’ on WWE TV for some time now, but he thinks that should be Roman Reigns. In an interview with SportsKeeda ahead of Superstar Spectacle in India, Cena gave his opinion on the Tribal Chief. Here are highlights:

On Roman Reigns: “In my perspective I think Roman Reigns is the greatest of all time.”

On wrestling in India: “Thank you all for being here en masse. It really means a lot to WWE, those of you who watch WWE programming, I mentioned on TV last week how important being here is to me. It’s the first time I’ve had to come and wrestle a match in my 20-year career in WWE. I came on a goodwill tour back in 2006 and I was overwhelmed with the passion of the fan base here in India. So it’s a pleasure to be back and truly a monumental moment for me to be able to perform for the WWE Universe here in India tonight.”