John Cena and Spongebob Squarepants Join Forces In Trailer For Brawl Stars

John Cena appears in a new commercial for Brawl Stars, which will have a Spongebob Squarepants theme in its upcoming season. The commercial sees Cena lose his phone in the water after a Brawl Stars victory, which causes residents of Bikini Bottom to join the game.

🍔 Unique and time-limited SpongeBob power-ups! 🦑 Squidward Mortis in the Brawl Pass! 🎷 Brawl Pass Plus with pink and blue… pic.twitter.com/Zum1TiMNAO

Get the El Primo SpongeBob Skin FOR FREE by joining a Club and collecting as much Krusty Kash as fishly possible!

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS SHOWS UP IN ONE OF THE WORLD’S MOST POPULAR MOBILE GAMES FOR A SPECIAL TAKEOVER

The world of Brawl Stars meets Bikini Bottom as the Nickelodeon animated series SpongeBob SquarePants celebrates its 25th anniversary

In-game takeover runs from September 5th to October 2nd, with iconic characters such as SpongeBob, Patrick, and Mr. Krabs reimagined as popular Brawlers

The partnership gives Brawl Stars players the perfect dose of nostalgia, alongside launch content featuring actor, fan, and WWE legend John Cena

Download Brawl Stars on iOS or Android to enter Bikini Bottom in the Brawl Stars universe now

HELSINKI, Sept. 5, 2024 — Brawl Stars, one of the world’s most popular mobile games*, has partnered with Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants to mark the show’s 25th anniversary by reimagining the world of Bikini Bottom inside the game.

Supercell, the developers of Brawl Stars, identified SpongeBob SquarePants as the perfect fit for the game’s humourous, high-energy action.

As part of the takeover, iconic SpongeBob SquarePants characters have been reimagined as Brawlers, including a muscle-bound El Primo SpongeBob and other fan-favourites such as Patrick, Mr. Krabs, Squidward and Sandy. Brawls will take place on the new Bikini Bottom game map and special, temporary power-ups will provide increased damage, like the Krabby Patty, Clarinet and Kelp Soda. Meanwhile, themed game modes bring fresh gameplay and chaos, such as in Jellyfishing where players battle to catch…you guessed it, jellyfish.

Supercell has teamed up with John Cena to helm its hilarious launch commercial. Known for his prowess in the wrestling ring, Cena brings his signature energy and charisma to the commercial, where he’s seen relaxing on a yacht and enjoying a session of Brawl Stars when his phone falls into the ocean.

John Cena said: “As a long time fan of Supercell games and having watched SpongeBob for years, there was definitely a nostalgic component that drew me to the partnership. SpongeBob inside Brawl Stars is absolutely wild and I’m all for it – it’s the epic entertainment tag team fans have been waiting for!”

Frank Keienburg, Brawl Stars General Manager, said: “Bringing SpongeBob into the world of Brawl Stars has been on our radar for a while. The worlds of Bikini Bottom and Starr Park complement each other well and considering our community’s love for SpongeBob memes, we were confident our players would like to see a collab happen! It’s been super fun to see our team bring this to life and be part of this special 25th anniversary for the SpongeBob franchise.”

Doug Rosen, SVP, Games and Emerging Media, Paramount, said: “Bringing SpongeBob SquarePants into Brawl Stars is an exciting opportunity to unite two beloved franchises with vibrant communities. We know fans will love playing as the cast of characters from Bikini Bottom in the fast-paced world of Brawl Stars and we can’t wait to see how they play and explore.”

Players worldwide can download Brawl Stars on iOS or Android, joining SpongeBob and the rest of Bikini Bottom for a splashing good time.

For more information, please contact [email protected].

Notes to Editors

* Brawl Stars has amassed over 1.3 billion downloads, grossed over $2bn in lifetime revenue and topped the app store download charts in 66 countries in 2024 alone.

Brawl Stars is available for download on both iOS and Android devices.