John Cena’s Wipeout Ratings, Viewership Hit New Low
May 7, 2021 | Posted by
The ratings and audience for this week’s episode of Wipeout featuring John Cena were down to a series low point. Thursday night’s episode on TBS hit a 0.2 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 688,000 viewers, down 13% and 8% respectively from the previous week’s 0.23 demo rating and audience of 747,000. The marks are the lowest in the show’s month-plus history so far, surpassing last week as the previous low point.
Wipeout is still a solid performer overall for TBS though, and ranked #12 among the cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. TNT’s NBA games topped the night, with the Lakers vs. Clippers game topping the night at a 0.47 demo rating and 1.309 million viewers.
