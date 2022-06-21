wrestling / News

John Laurinaitis Reportedly Not Backstage At WWE Raw

June 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
John Laurinaitis has been absent from his second show in a row since allegations were made against him and Vince McMahon, missing tonight’s Raw. PWInsider reports that the Head of Talent Relations was not backstage at tonight’s show.

Laurinaitis, who has been named in the allegations against McMahon that the WWE Board is investigating, also missed last week’s Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Laurinaitis is still officially with WWE.

