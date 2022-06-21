wrestling / News
John Laurinaitis Reportedly Not Backstage At WWE Raw
June 20, 2022 | Posted by
John Laurinaitis has been absent from his second show in a row since allegations were made against him and Vince McMahon, missing tonight’s Raw. PWInsider reports that the Head of Talent Relations was not backstage at tonight’s show.
Laurinaitis, who has been named in the allegations against McMahon that the WWE Board is investigating, also missed last week’s Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Laurinaitis is still officially with WWE.
More Trending Stories
- Update on Whether or Not Bryan Danielson Has Been Cleared To Wrestle Yet
- Jim Ross On Cactus Jack vs. Sting At WCW Beach Blast 1992, How It Was Star-Making Performance For Mick Foley
- Update On Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazzo After Huge Bump At Impact Slammiversary
- Mandy Rose in a White Bikini, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan Top Superstar Instagram Photos This Week