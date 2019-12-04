wrestling / News
John Morrison Officially Returning to WWE
– The Prince of Parkour is officially returning to WWE in John Morrison. Ryan Satin confirmed on this week’s WWE Backstage that Morrison had signed with the company and is set to return for the first time since 2011.
Morrison was reported by PWInsider to have signed with WWE back in September, which he took to Twitter to deny. Since leaving WWE he has worked in Impact Wrestling and Lucha Underground, both of which saw him hold world titles. He ended his run with Impact in July.
As reported by @RyanSatin on ‘The Satin Sheet’, former @WWE Intercontinental Champion @TheRealMorrison is making his return to @WWE! #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/ZXhmkaEn6N
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 4, 2019
Confirmed ✅ I have signed with @WWE – I’ve never been as good at anything as I am at wrestling & I can’t wait to stand again in a #WWE ring opposite the most talented people in the business‼️
— John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) December 4, 2019
