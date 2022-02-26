wrestling / News

John Morrison Set For GCW The WRLD on Lucha During WrestleMania Weekend

February 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
John Morrison Johnny Caballero The WRLD on GCW Image Credit: GCW

The former John Morrison is set to appear at GCW’s The WRLD on Lucha over WrestleMania Weekend. GCW announced that Johnny Caballero will be part of the event, which takes place on April 1st as part of GCW’s The Collective weekend.

Tickets are now on sale here for the event, which will stream on FITE TV.

article topics :

John Morrison, The WRLD On GCW, Jeremy Thomas

