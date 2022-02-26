wrestling / News
John Morrison Set For GCW The WRLD on Lucha During WrestleMania Weekend
The former John Morrison is set to appear at GCW’s The WRLD on Lucha over WrestleMania Weekend. GCW announced that Johnny Caballero will be part of the event, which takes place on April 1st as part of GCW’s The Collective weekend.
Tickets are now on sale here for the event, which will stream on FITE TV.
I told you I had some tricks up my sleeve!
JOHNNY CABALLERO is part of The Wrld on Lucha!
Tix on Sale THIS Friday @ Noon Est/11AM Cst:https://t.co/VPAlzvehrZ#WrldOnLucha
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV!
Gringo Loco's The Wrld on Lucha
Fri 4/1 – 730PM
Fair Park – Dallas TX pic.twitter.com/GhXoMNBxQw
— GringoLoco (@GringoLocoOG) February 24, 2022
