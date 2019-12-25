wrestling / News
Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae Visit A Christmas Story Museum
December 24, 2019 | Posted by
– NXT Superstars Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae spent Christmas Eve visiting the A Christmas Story House Museum in Cleveland, Ohio, where Gargano is from. You can check out the photo he shared on Twitter of the two spending the holiday together below.
Keepin' tradition alive. #AChristmasStory pic.twitter.com/mkDzqY82B3
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) December 24, 2019
