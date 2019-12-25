wrestling / News

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae Visit A Christmas Story Museum

December 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Johnny Gargano Candice LeRae NXT 22118

– NXT Superstars Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae spent Christmas Eve visiting the A Christmas Story House Museum in Cleveland, Ohio, where Gargano is from. You can check out the photo he shared on Twitter of the two spending the holiday together below.

