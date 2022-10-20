wrestling / News

Johnny Gargano Would Least Want To Be Stuck On An Desert Island With Brock Lesnar

October 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Johnny Gargano Image Credit: WWE

Johnny Gargano respects Brock Lesnar, naming The Beast as the WWE star he’d least want to be stuck on a desert island with. Gargano did a Q&A on WWE’s TikTook account answering random questions about the WWE locker room, and you can see a couple of his tongue-in-cheek responses below:

On the loudest WWE star: “That’s tough. I think I’m gonna say Dexter Lumis. That guy — yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. He won’t shut up! He’s so loud, he’s so, so overbearing sometimes, ooh!”

On which WWE star he’d least want to be on a desert island with: “Maybe Brock Lesnar? Because I feel like if we were stuck on a desert island, a couple of days into it he’d like hunt me down and find me, and destroy me, and eat me. And there’s nothing I can do about it, because he’s the alpha male of our species. So I would be — it’s like being stuck in an island with Tyrannosaurus Rex. So I’m gonna say Brock.”

On which WWE star he’d least want to be on a desert island with: “I feel like I have to say Candice [LeRae] for this. If I was to be stuck with anyone, I would love to be stuck with my wife on a desert island. That’s like a vacation, so if we were stuck on a desert island, that would be a vacation. Me and my wife, sure. We’ll go Candice on that question, obviously.”

@wwe What’s the ☕️ in the #WWE locker room? #JohnnyGargano ♬ original sound – WWE

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Brock Lesnar, Johnny Gargano, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading