Johnny Gargano Would Least Want To Be Stuck On An Desert Island With Brock Lesnar

Johnny Gargano respects Brock Lesnar, naming The Beast as the WWE star he’d least want to be stuck on a desert island with. Gargano did a Q&A on WWE’s TikTook account answering random questions about the WWE locker room, and you can see a couple of his tongue-in-cheek responses below:

On the loudest WWE star: “That’s tough. I think I’m gonna say Dexter Lumis. That guy — yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. He won’t shut up! He’s so loud, he’s so, so overbearing sometimes, ooh!”

On which WWE star he’d least want to be on a desert island with: “Maybe Brock Lesnar? Because I feel like if we were stuck on a desert island, a couple of days into it he’d like hunt me down and find me, and destroy me, and eat me. And there’s nothing I can do about it, because he’s the alpha male of our species. So I would be — it’s like being stuck in an island with Tyrannosaurus Rex. So I’m gonna say Brock.”

On which WWE star he’d least want to be on a desert island with: “I feel like I have to say Candice [LeRae] for this. If I was to be stuck with anyone, I would love to be stuck with my wife on a desert island. That’s like a vacation, so if we were stuck on a desert island, that would be a vacation. Me and my wife, sure. We’ll go Candice on that question, obviously.”