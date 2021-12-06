Johnny Gargano Cuts Promo After NXT WarGames, Will Address His Future on NXT

Johnny Gargano is set to address his future on this week’s WWE NXT, as noted in a promo that he cut after NXT WarGames. Sam Roberts posted a video of Gargano from after the show in which he thanked the fans and said he would be at NXT on Tuesday.

Gargano said (per Fightful):

“I want to say thank you. There wouldn’t be a Johnny Wrestling without you. You guys know I love you right back. But I am an open book with you guys and I’m always 100% honest and 100% authentic with you because I feel like you guys aren’t just fans, we’ve known each other for such a long time and you guys are like my family

“Right now, I’m beat up. I’m sore. I’m tired. I got a lot on my mind, but I want to tell you guys everything and I will tell you guys everything this Tuesday night. Okay everybody come back here Tuesday night. I’m gonna tell you guys everything okay?”