Johnny Swinger Reveals He Re-Upped With Impact Wrestling

During the latest edition of this week's House of Hardcore podcast, Johnny Swinger revealed that he has signed a new contract with Impact Wrestling (via Fightful). Johnny Swinger explained during the podcast that the new deal will keep him with Impact for another year. Below are some additional highlights:

Swinger on getting the call from Scott D’Amore to join Impact in 2019: “Brother, I’m telling you, man, he said to me, he called me on Fourth of July in 2019. He sent me a text and said, ‘I got an idea for you in IMPACT. It’ll be fun and easy.’ My response was, ‘When do I start?’ I didn’t ask what it was. I didn’t care because I knew that he knows what to do with me, so I’ll just trust in that. It was three weeks after that before he told me what I was finally doing. When I talked to him, he goes, ‘We’ll either get three months out of this, or we’ll get three years out of it.’ Obviously he’s still happy with it to offer me another year. I started thinking about all the people I’ve worked with there over the last three years that aren’t around anymore, that were really big-time talents. I just in awe of Ken Shamrock when I first came in because I never really knew him before that, but I got to kind of be friendly with him. Really cool guy, and I was thinking, after a year and a half, he was gone, and I’m still here three years later. That makes me feel good, that I’m a pliable character that you can just cameo into something. Like you have a good idea and boom, it’s just an easy, simple thing and everybody gets it,” Swinger said.

On being grateful for the opportunity: “I’m just grateful for the chance to come back on a TV level and do this character, which is not really a character. It’s just what I am and what I’ve seen. I add a lot of color to it.”