Join 411’s Live AEW Battle of the Belts VI Coverage

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live AEW Battle of the Belts IV coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, and tonight we have a second hour of AEW television as Battle in the Belts VI takes place after Rampage. Tonight’s show has three matches as The Lucha Brothers defend their AEW World Tag Team Championships against Powerhouse Hobbs & QT Marshall, Billie Starkz is the latest to attempt to win the TBS Championship from Jade Cargill, and Orange Cassidy defends his AEW International Title against Dralistico. It is literally the exact same title matches as Battle of the Belts V, just with different (but no more likely to win) challengers, so…yeah, that’s a thing.. Ah well, let’s just get right into it.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.