Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Hey folks! Happy Holidays! Christmas is juuuust around the corner so for those who celebrate, I hope you are starting to feel a little festive. AEW presents the third chapter of its Holiday Bash shows tonight with our latest instalment of Collision, and the card is looking STACKED. A gift from Santa Khan!

On tap for tonight, we have the in-ring return of Thunder Rosa, a Trios Championship defense, big meat men slapping meat as Brian Cage goes one on one with Keith Lee…and that’s before we even turn our attention to the Continental Classic! It’s the last leg of the Blue League side of things, with Danielson and Andrade looking to eke out a victory to score the elusive 12 points and rule at the top of the pack. Their opponents tonight (Eddie Kingston and Claudio Castagnoli, respectively) will be looking to play spoiler in multiple ways. Plus, if Brody King can beat Daniel Garcia, we could find ourselves in an incredulous five-way tie with everyone (minus Garcia) at 9 points. MADNESS WOULD ENSUE!

Here are the latest Blue Standings heading into the final portion of the Blue League:

Andrade El Idolo: 9 points

Bryan Danielson: 9 points

Brody King: 6 points

Claudio Castagnoli: 6 points

Eddie Kingston: 6 points

Daniel Garcia: 0 points

Looking at things on paper, you’d have to believe Bryan Danielson vs Swerve Strickland would be the money match for the finals at World’s End, but it’s really anyone’s guess and this could go in so many different directions. How about you guys, who ya got?! Drop a comment below, and let’s get to those cold-open promos, baby!

Location: San Antonio, TX

Venue: Frost Bank Center

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness, Kevin Kelly & Tony Schiavone

NO COLD OPEN, WE COMING IN HOT! Bryan Danielson is making his way to the ring as we come on the air.

Match One: [Continental Classic: Blue League] Bryan Danielson vs Claudio Castagnoli

Handshake to begin in this match between BCC members. Shoulder block by Claudio gets a one count, arm drag by Danielson but Claudio floats over into a cover for one. Test of strength, and Claudio gets the upper hand. Leg pick by Dragon, tries an ankle lock, transitions into a surfboard. He rakes the nose of Claudio, traps the arms, and…stomps the legs! Kick to the back, cover 1, 2, no. Clothesline by Claudio in retaliation and Danielson looks shocked!

Shoulders to the midsection in the corner on Dragon by Claudio, scoop slam and an elbow drop to follow up for 2. Danielson grabs the legs, rolls him into a bow and arrow potentially? No, he traps the arms and twists him into a cover but the shoulders aren’t fully down. Monkey flip exchange, they use their neck strength to bridge up but Danielson kicks the arm away. Tying up in the corner, Claudio hits the eye!! European uppercut gets a 2. Rollup attempt by Danielson, reversed into a Big Swing but Danielson rolls him up again for 2. Big clothesline by Claudio gets 2.

LeBell Lock by Danielson to escape a suplex attempt, but Claudio gets under the ropes to break it and heads outside. Dropkick through the ropes by Danielson and a high knee off the apron to keep Claudio down. Back in the ring, Danielson goes for a top rope dropkick but Claudio catches him with a big uppercut for 2.

More uppercuts in the corner now, sending him into the opposite buckle and going for more, but Danielson trips the legs, sending Claudio face first into the buckles. Danielson with a running big boot, and another, goes for another but Claudio catches him in midair into the Big Swing! He plants Danielson for 1, 2, no. Clothesline over the top rope, sending Danielson to the outside as we go to PIP.

And Claudio comes out of nowhere with a huge running European uppercut on the outside! One more, against the barricade. Danielson is out of it but manages to get back in the ring at the last second. Stomp by Claudio! He locks in a rear naked choke, backs Danielson into the corner, and follows up with a series of uppercuts. Claudio sits Danielson on the top rope, climbs up with him, looking for a superplex. Danielson fights out of it, crotching Claudio on the buckles. He pulls Claudio into a tree of woe and delivers the Yes kicks to the sternum. Danielson pushes him back up to the top rope, biiiiig back drop off the top. 1, 2, no. Spinning headscissors by Danielson into the LeBell Lock!! NICE! Claudio uses his legs to break the hold but Danielson doesn’t break it! Referee didn’t see the leg at first, but then counts to the 5, Danielson breaks it at the last second. Back up top, Danielson goes for a hurracanrana off the top…Claudio catches him, stalling avalance superplex off the top!! 1, 2, no!! We’ve crossed the 16 minute mark, could we be looking at a draw? Ricola Bomb attempt, no, Danielson gets a triangle choke!! He hammers away with some elbows to Claudio…but Claudio fights through it, into a one-arm Neutralizer! 1, 2, NO!

Danielson avoids a clothesline and gets a Busaiku Knee out of nowhere! 1, 2, no! He grabs the arms and attempts to stomp the head in of Claudio. NO Claudio transitions and does the same, stomping on Danielson! They have their arms tied and they are stomping away on each other, this is crazy. More kicks traded, Claudio targets the eye with his kicks. He locks in the Sharpshooter on Danielson! ONE MINUTE REMAINS! Danielson claws to the ropes…but Claudio drags him back to the center. Danielson won’t tap! 30 seconds remain, the crowd is going wild. Claudio abadons it, big uppercut, goes for the pin but the bell rings, time limit draw!!

Your winner: TIME LIMIT DRAW

Rating: **** – It’s Claudio vs Danielson, you already knew this would be good. It didn’t disappoint. These guys know each other so well, and yet they still pull out aspects that surprise us. What an opener for tonight’s show, and the closing minutes as we approached the time limit was HOT.