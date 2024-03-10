Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello Team 411! Hope you’ve had a great week. I had a blast watching Revolution last Sunday – what a terrific show, right? One of the highly overlooked moments for me came in the Christian Cage vs Daniel Garcia match, where Christian went for the spear, only for his leg to give out due to Garcia’s targeted offense, allowing Garcia to capitalise and whip out a quick piledriver. I’m a huge sucker for limb work, and when the payoff is pulled off as perfectly as it was here, it’s a thing of beauty. Props to both men for that one!

Tonight is another taped show from earlier in the week, but it is nonetheless noteworthy as we have the in-ring AEW debut of Kazuchika Okada since officially becoming All Elite. Okada teams with the Young Bucks in six-man tag team action tonight, and I love that on day one they’ve already sown seeds for the next Okada vs Omega encounter. Get well soon, Kenny!

Location: Duluth, GA

Venue: Gas South Arena

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone