Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Hello my friends! Theo Sambus here, checking in for tonight’s Double or Nothing go-home show. You may well have already had a decent wrestling fix earlier today with WWE King & Queen of the Ring, and the action continues now as we turn our attention to AEW. Collision is live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena, site of tomorrow’s PPV, and it looks like we can expect a few surprises. We currently have just the four matches announced, meaning there will likely be some impromptu stuff on the cards along with perhaps a more promo-heavy focused show.

The Gunns vs Lucha Bros should provide a nice slice of tag action, Leyla Hirsch takes on Mariah May, Danielson teams up with FTR again, this time to face Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh & Jay Lethal, and we have The Righteous & Lance Archer vs Daniel Garcia, Claudio Castagnoli, and a MYSTERY PARTNER, oooooh. I’m just thrilled we’re getting another chapter of Archer vs Claudio because those guys make magic.

AEW usually delivers big time on these go-home shows, so let’s head to ringside for our final stop before Double or Nothing.

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

We are live as the IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley makes his way to the ring! Moxley steps into the ring and poses but is cut off by the music/’low hum’ of Don Callis. Callis heads down to the ring, mic in hand.

Callis says he has something important to say. He didn’t come out here to cause any trouble, he just wanted to talk about their history together. We see clips of Callis’ AEW debut, Mox splitting Callis open backstage, Blood and Guts, and more. Callis says Moxley is the first person he thinks about in the morning when he looks in the mirror because of those 24 stitches. Callis says they’re not like all of these normal people. When Callis was in the ambulance that night, Moxley opened the door and said to him ‘You’re one of us now’ but Callis saw nothing in his eyes.

Callis says the worst kept secret in wrestling is that they are both very alike. High functioning sociopaths. It’s killing Callis inside that Moxley has to face Takeshita tomorrow. They could run this place is Moxley and Callis worked together. He’s not out here to pitch him, but imagine what it could be like. Moxley is not alone. Instead of the match, let’s use the segment to announce the future of The Family. Callis wants to know what he has to do to get it done.

Mox grabs the mic. He has just one question. If they’re going to trust each other, he needs more of a commitment than that baby scar. What about he puts 24 more stitches in his head right now?

OH but Takeshita attacks from behind. Takeshita beats him down, big elbow to the side of the head. Takeshita takes a chair and wraps it around the arm of Moxley! Takeshita up on the ropes…he PILLMANIZES the arm! He keeps stomping on it but here come Danielson and Castagnoli to run Takeshita and Callis off. The BCC check on Moxley as Doc Samson heads into the ring to assess the damage.

We hear from Will Ospreay after the end of Dynamite this past week. Ospreay, a crimson mask, says this is nothing. This doesn’t scare him, he lives for this shit. The only thing that Ospreay believes is that nobody is better than him, bell to bell. His blood is on that championship, so his spirit has bonded with it. It is now his life’s mission to take that championship away from Roderick Strong, because he is on another level.

Match One: Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia & Mystery Partner vs The Righteous & Lance Archer

Daddy Magic is on commentary for this one. Castagnoli & Garcia are introduced, then out comes Archer & The Righteous, building suspense for the mystery partner…

HIROSHI TANAHASHI!

The Ace is in the house! Claudio is the one to start this out against Dutch. Clean break in the ropes but Dutch takes a cheap shot, shoulder blocks from both men until a kick to the gut and a body slam on Claudio connects. Castagnoli gets a body slam of his own! Stalling double stomp, and Claudio tags in Garcia, who faces off with Vincent. Back elbow by Vincent, wailing away on Garcia in the corner. DG turns the tables, ascends the buckles for the mounted punches. Acher in, Tanahashi cuts him off with a Twist and Shout as Garcia DDTs Vincent. DG dances as Tanahashi does the air guitar!

We head to PIP as The Righteous manage to capitalise. Sit out uranage by Vincent, tag to Dutch who hits some hard body blows on Garcia. Archer in and he mocks Tanahashi with some air guitar of his own. Quick tags ensue, Garcia fights back but Dutch cuts off a tag. Vincent is kicked away, but Archer runs in and shoves Claudio and Tanahashi off the apron. Garcia hits a DDT on Vincent, claws his way over and makes a tag to Tanahashi.

Tanahashi is met by a goozle by Archer but Tanahashi with a flying forearm. And another. Running crossbody by Archer. Garcia gets Archer on the apron, tosses him to the floor but gets dropkicked off by Vincent. Claudio in, Giant Swing to Dutch! Archer boots Claudio to break it up, but Claudio muscles Archer up, suplex! Tanahashi heads up top, but Archer with a rising knee. Tag to Vincent, assisted Shiranui on Tanahashi! 1, 2, save by Claudio.

All six men battle now, Vincent and Tanahashi left alone in the ring. Slingbade to Vincent! High Fly Flow, 1, 2, 3.

Winners: Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia & Hiroshi Tanahashi

Time: 9:35

Rating: *** – Nice surprise with the Tanahashi appearance, although he is starting to look rather sluggish in the ring. Crowd were pretty fired up though, this was fun.

Match Two: The Gunns vs The Lucha Bros (w/ Alex Abrahantes)

Penta and Fenix bring their kids to the ring in their own Mini Penta/Mini Fenix gear and it’s as adorable as that sounds. Both teams get into a shoving match as they all enter the ring, but the referee restores order as the bell rings.

Austin and Penta to start. Penta has Cero Miedo but Austin puts his Gunns Up. A right hand by Austin connects, Fenix in with a superkick. Superkick to Colten by Penta, all four men down. More superkicks to the Gunns and they spill outside, allowing the Lucha Bros to slide outside after them…but the Gunns try to escape under the ring. They duck another superkick attempt and get Penta back in the ring. Double team train of offense with rising knees. Suplex by Colten, 1, 2, no.

Double team suplex by the Gunns, Austin with the cover for 2 as we go to PIP. Austin ties the mask of Penta to the bottom rope, Colten chokes him out with the ref distracted. Referee undoes the tie on the mask, freeing Penta. On the outside, Colten sends Penta into the ringpost, and Austin brings him back in the ring, more double teaming ensues. Penta on the shoulders of Colten, fights out of it. Fenix and Austin fight on the apron, but Colten drags Penta away from the corner…Penta still makes the tag! Crossbody by Fenix splash in the corner. Tiaris from Fenix, Eniziguri into a tiaris from Penta sends Colten back into the ring. Rey knocked off the top rope by Austin now. Fameasser by Austin, 1, 2, saved by Penta.

The Gunns signal for the 3:10 by double superkicks by the Bros connect. Fear Factor signalled, Rey up top, SPIKE FEAR FACTOR and a suicide dive to the outside to take out Colten. Penta makes the pinfall, 1, 2, 3!

Winners: The Lucha Bros

Time: 8:15

Rating: ***1/4 – Good work from these four, and I could have happily watched more, but obviously they’re saving stuff for the PPV tomorrow.

Pac runs out to celebrate as Death Triangle assemble, and Jay White steps out onto the stage for the big staredown.

Arkady Aura is with Jericho and Big Bill backstage. Bill says you have to dig deep to pull out of the darkness. Jericho wasn’t expecting to have two opponents tomorrow, but after 30 years in the business, the Learning Tree is ready for all adversaries and all types of opponents.

Bounty Hounter Bryan Keith rocks up and says he may have missed his opportunity, but this isn’t the last Jericho has seen of him.

Match Three: Kyle O’Reilly vs KM

Flying forearm from O’Reilly as the bell rings. KM with a nice dropkick and a hammer throw into the buckles. He charges into a pair of boots from Kyle, misses a splash, and Kyle locks in a guillotine! Kicks to the chest and back of the neck…KM catches a leg, but Kyle flips into an armbar for the immediate tap out.

Winner: Kyle O’Reilly

Time: 1:08

Rating: N/R – KOR needed a decent victory after losing to Roddy the other week so this was a smart move.