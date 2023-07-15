Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Good evening folks! Hope you’ve all had a fabulous week – well done for making it to the weekend. We were treated to a darn good tag team match last week on Collision, and this week we are set for the rematch, as FTR take on Juice Robinson and Jay White of Bullet Club Gold…in a 2 out of 3 Falls match. I’m salivating already. That alone would be worth the price of admission, but we also have the finals of the Men and Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament, with CM Punk facing Ricky Starks, and Willow Nightingale taking on Ruby Soho, respectively.

What a weekend this could be for us wrestling fans! Collision is shaping up to be a ton of fun, there’s Omega vs Vikingo happening in AAA, tomorrow will see Eddie Kingston vs SHINGO in the G1…we are being well and truly spoiled. Bring it on!

Location: Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni & Nigel McGuinness

Opening hype promo time. FTR are the top guys for a reason. Bullet Club Gold say it’s Top Guys Out, Gunns up! Willow will bring the big fight and bring home a big trophy. Soho will reclaim what is rightfully hers. Starks will prove why he is absolute Ricky Starks. Punk tells Starks to tie his boos tighter, as the water is deeper. And we’ll find out if Starks will sink or swim. HIT IT, ELTON.

Oh good Lord we’re starting off hot with the 2 out of 3 Falls match!

Match One: 2 out of 3 Falls – AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR (c) vs Juice Robinson & Jay White

All four men are in the ring as the bell rings. Dax and Jay go face to face, as do Juice and Wheeler. They back up, and we get Dax and White to start…but Jay heads outside for a breather already. Back inside, Jay and Dax lock up and Dax slides under the ropes to run a lap around the ring, slapping hands with fans and bumping chests with Cash. Shoulder block from Dax inside the ring, and he gets a quick small package for 2!

Side headlock on White, into the ropes, arm drag from Jay and another. Tag to Juice but Dax backs off into his corner. He tags in Cash and we have two fresh men again. They tussle into the corner and Juice wrings the arm before whipping Cash into the opposite corner, but Cash gets a backslide for 2. Juice heads outside as the crowd rally behind FTR and we head to PIP.

Drop toe hold into the elbow from FTR in a quick double team to Juice. Juice slides back outside the ring to recoup momentarily before tagging in Jay. White cheapshots Cash on the apron, getting in his head. Headlock to Dax, whipped into the ropes, Dax trips him and gains the upperhand. Side Russian Legsweep for 2 for Harwood.

Dax locks in an abdominal stretch and he feigns grabbing the rope for pressure…and he does! Referee Paul Turner saw nothing. Tag to Wheeler, and the assisted leg drop by Cash gets 2. Low dropkick from Jay gives him space to tag in Juice, who fires off some shots as well as a sweet left hand.

Wheeler leapfrogs Juice but Juice puts the breaks on. They switch go behinds and trade pinfall attempts. Ohh overhead military press from Cash, and Juice rolls outside to recover. Tag to Dax, who heads outside, but Juice fires off some chops as they return to the ring. Chops in return from Dax! They duck each other’s chops in the corner until Dax gets a big one, and follows up with a suplex and a leg drop, which gets a 1 count.

Dax slows the pace down and keeps control with a side headlock takeover but Juice fires back and sends Dax shoulder first into the turnbuckles! Tag to Jay who lays into Dax with chops in the corner, aiming for the potentially injured shoulder. DDT from Jay! And one to Cash! Jay backs into the corner and gets a running European uppercut on Dax and plants him with the Spicoli Driver for 2.

Flatliner from Jay while Dax was running the ropes! German with a bridge! Wheeler in to make the save. This is picking up now. Jay is looking for the Switchblade but Dax backs him into the corner. They trade chops again and Dax nails a clothesline to take them both down as Paul Turner starts a 10 count. Dax is up at 5 and Jay gets a rollup for 2!

Big Rig attempt but no! Juice in to save, and Jay nails the Blade Runner! 1, 2, 3!

Winners of the first fall at 19:02 – Jay White and Juice Robinson

Commercial break, no PIP in Fite! Hopefully they’re having a rest during the commercial?!

We are back and the second fall is underway. Dax and Juice are in the center of the ring, as Dax whips Juice off the ropes and gets a body slam, but Juice gets an arm lock. He tags in Jay, who continues to work the arm. Off the ropes, Dax gets a Back Body Drop on Juice. Cash holds his boots up as Dax smashes Jay’s face off them before tagging Wheeler in.

Clothesline from Cash almost takes Jay’s head off. Cash goes for a suplex, go behind by Jay and again by Cash, until Jay gets a back suplex. Tag to Juice who gets the big senton, and another! Pin attempt gets 2, and Juice goes right back to the midsection, transitioning into a headlock with good body control. Cash tries desperately to get to his corner and he sends Juice overhead but Jay is tagged in and puts a stop to it. Neckbreaker from Jay White gets 2, and Jay rolls Cash back towards the Bullet Club Gold corner. Whips Cash face first into the ropes and tags Juice in, who heads to the floor and gets a hanging DDT from the apron to the floor! Juice rolls back in, looking for a countout.

Cash makes it back inside and is met with a front suplex. Jay is tagged in who stomps away on a prone Cash. Jay drives the knee into the back of the neck of Cash, rearing back into a strong chinlock. Juice back in, another senton, and he starts to taunt Dax on the apron. Another senton attempt but Cash gets the knees up! Cash to the apron, takes out Jay and gets a sunset flip but Jay is back in, and rakes the eyes as we pass the 30 minute mark.

Juice is holding Cash back but is punched away, as Wheeler swings away at Jay. He goes for a diving tag but Jay catches him. Hurracanrana from Cash and he makes the tag to Dax! House of fire time, as he goes corner to corner with blows to both BC Gold members. Clothesline to Jay. Oklahoma roll and a crossbody from Dax gets 2 on Juice. BIG German suplex from Dax and he holds on. Another. Goes for one more but Jay in. Jay is sent overhead with a back body drop, and Dax gets a huge brainbuster on Juice! 1, 2, no!

Dax is looking for the Sharpshooter! Juice boots his way out of it though. Tag to Jay White, suplex into the turnbuckle, damn! Cannonball from Juice! Jay goes for the pin, gets a 2. Jay and Dax tee off on each other with slaps and chops, and Dax is sent to the outside. Jay grabs Cash and goes for a spike piledriver but a series of reversals leads to Cash clotheslining Jay onto Dax’s knees for the pin. 1, 2, no!

Cash gets a Crucifix Bomb into a cutter double team with Dax in an ode to the Briscoes but it only gets a 2! Jay is on the top rope, FTR go for the Power and Glory! But Juice is up on the opposite buckle and hits a splash on Dax. Cover, 1, 2, NO!! Biiig AEW chants as everyone is loving this.

Juice gets the tag in and Wheeler gets a blind tag. BIG RIG!! 1, 2, 3!

Winnners of the second fall at 39:51 – FTR.

We are tied with one fall a piece here. Time for the deciding fall! This has been SO good already.

Back from the break, Dax and Jay are on the apron!! They trade blows, and Dax goes for a piledriver but gets a back body drop on the apron for his troubles. Oh but Dax grabs Jay into a powerbomb, and powerbombs him over the barricade to the concrete floor! Dax took the tumble with him, and now Paul Turner is calling for medical attention. Cash is there, looking concerned. Harwood is back to his feet, and he brings Jay up as they start trading forearms in the crowd. SUPLEX ON THE FLOOR by Dax!

Double team suplex from FTR on Jay, bringing him back to the ringside area! And another to Juice. Paul Turner counts BC Gold out on the outside…he’s up to 8….9….Jay gets back in at the last moment.

Both teams are in the ring now, looking exhausted. They hold each other up before coming face to face, in the same pairings as the start of the match. Big ovation from the crowd. And the blows start! Oh shit, Cash goes for a suplex to the outside on Juice, and he is dumped outside too with the momentum. Jay and Dax trade headbutts while on all fours. They battle to their feet and trade more shots. Dax goes for a brainbuster but Jay drops down and takes out the knee, before nailing a basement dragon screw. Locks in a knee bar! Cash is back on the apron, calling for the tag…but Robinson is in to take him out! Dax is struggling in the middle of the ring now with no one to tag.

Juice sends Cash face first into the steel steps on the outside, and Dax finally reaches the ropes back inside the ring.

Jay White is in the opposite corner and starts tuning up the band…but instead locks in a Sharshooter!! Huge boos for that. Dax was so close to the ropes but Jay drags him back….but Dax fights again and makes it! Jay breaks the hold and he is fuming now. Chops from Dax as he tries to battle back. Dax takes out Juice on the apron amd brings Jay to the top rope. Still no Cash, but Dax goes up anyway and hits a massive back suplex off the top.

We’ve hit 55 minutes now, 5 minutes remain. Dax crawls to make the tag, but Juice again takes Cash out from outside. Jay White gets a capture suplex for 2 and he calls for the Blade Runner. But Dax pushes him off and gets a Sharpshooter. Cash gets one of his own on Juice! Stereo Sharpshooters! They’re all in the middle of the ring as BC Gold grab each other’s hands to stop themselves from tapping…but FTR are exhausted and can’t keep the holds locked in.

Juice is in now and goes for a move but Dax manouevres him back into the Sharpshooter with the kneebraces pulled down to allow better torque and JUICE TAPS at 58:01!

Your winners by submission and STILL AEW World Tag Team Champions: FTR

Rating: ****1/2 – This had instant classic written all over it, and boy did this deliver. There was so much to love about this – good ol’ traditional tag team wrasslin’ at its finest. I loved the tease of going 60 minutes, that seemed to be the obvious path they were going, so for the finish to come mere minutes before the end was a nice touch.

FTR go for the handshake but BC Gold back off…and spit on FTR’s outstretched hands!

Match Two: Owen Hart Cup Tournament Finals: Willow Nightingale vs Ruby Soho