Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Good evening, folks, and welcome to 411’s live coverage of AEW Collision! Last Saturday we witnessed a PPV-quality show, so momentum is definitely behind us as we enter tonight’s edition.

On tap for tonight:

Skye Blue vs Taya Valkyrie

Bullet Club Gold vs Darius Martin & Action Andretti

AEW Trios Championship match: House of Black (c) vs The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass Billy Gunn

Andrade has had major issues with the House of Black in the past few weeks, so you have to believe he’ll be a factor in the proceedings somewhere.

Plus we’re scheduled to hear from FTR now that their next title defense is set for next week’s Collision, where they’ll face the winners of the Blind Eliminator Tag Tournament, MJF & Adam Cole. I’m just hoping we get to hear that sweet BayBay remix of MJF’s theme.

Not only that, CM Punk and Ricky Starks are due to appear for the fallout of their Owen Hart Cup Tournament Finals match last week, where Starks picked up the win with a little rope assistance. That could be incendiary, to say the least.

Alright, enough chat – let’s do this!

Location: Newark, NJ

Venue: Prudential Center

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Ian Riccaboni

Pre-show promo time! BC Gold is alive and well and will mop the floor with the young boys, and they throw the guns up. We go to the parking lot and Starks is here, and he says we’ll celebrate in Absolute style tonight. SATURDAY NIGHT’S ALRIGHT FOR FIGHTING!

Tony Schiavone is in the ring and is ready for a celebration. He brings out the winner of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament, Absolute Ricky Starks. Ohhh big time pyro for Starks as he poses on the turnbuckles. Seriously, this is a ton of pyro!

Tony congratulates Ricky Starks, but acknowledges that it’s not without some controversy. Crowd chants ‘you deserve it’. Starks agrees with Newark – he does deserve it. Starks has a question about the controversy – what does it matter? Will it matter in 20 years? He went in there and got the job done, by any means necessary.

Tony asks about the disrespect to Liger. Starks says there is no disrespect to Liger, he’s one of the greatest. Ricky is not one of the pillars, he stands on his own.

But he comes CM Punk, walking down the ramp with no music. He stands face to face with Starks as Tony holds the mic close.

Punk isn’t out here to rain on the parade. He’s not mad, maybe just a little mad at himself. Honestly, Punk is proud of Ricky. Punk can’t say he’s never cheated. Punk says he can live with the L. But can Ricky live with the win, knowing he can’t beat Punk without cheating.

Starks says his bag isn’t as empty as the bag Punk’s been carrying around. Punk returns to the ring, and asks if Starks wants a shot at what’s in the bag. Punk says he is the REAL World Champion.

And here comes Christian Cage, along with the TNT Champion Luchasaurus. Cage says all of this is taking too much time for his liking. Cage has a question for Punk – what kind of man carries around a championship he didn’t win? Ha! Cage reminds everyone that he and Luchasaurus are the faces of TNT, now and forever.

And NOW here comes Darby Allin! Allin hates the term ‘pillars’. Anyone who is ride or die with the company can be a pillar…like his good friend, CM Punk. Allin reminds Luchasaurus that he is coming for the TNT title at All Out. But first, he suggests a tag match. Punk and Darby vs Ricky Starks & the TNT champion. He goads Christian, saying he assumes it’ll be Luchasaurus. Tony Schiavone has spoken with Tony Khan and the match is made official for tonight’s main event! Punk & Darby Allin vs Starks and either Luchasaurus or Cage.

We go to footage from earlier today of Andrade entering the building but he is greeted by security. They tell him he can’t be here after last week’s attack, and they escort him out.

After the break, they clarify that it will indeed by Christian Cage tagging with Starks. Although I’m sure shenanigans will play a part here later.

Match One: Bullet Club Gold vs Darius Martin & Action Andretti

Darius begins against Jay White, and the Gunns are on the outside during this one. Jay works over Darius in the corner, with a big chop to the chest, followed by a tag to Juice. Darius gets a big dropkick and then tags Action. Spinning crossbody from Andretti gets a 2. He grabs the arm, springs to the top rope and gets a flying arm drag to Juice.

Off the ropes, springboard from Andretti is caught but he avoids a German. And my feed briefly dies. Ugh! White whips Andretti off the bottom rope before Juice gets a hanging neckbreaker to the floor. The Gunns continue the assault on the outside on Andretti by throwing him into the barricade while the ref is distracted. Pinfall attempt from Jay gets 2. Juice in and gets his big senton, and a splash for another 2.

Juice goes for a stalling suplex but Andretti gets a quick rollup for 2. He tries to tag Martin but Jay is in to stop him…but Action makes the dive and Darius is tagged in! House of fire, gets a tornado DDT to Jay and regular DDT in stereo to Juice. High crossbody from Darius on Jay gets 2. Darius springboards to the outside to take out Juice, clotheslines White outside too, and tags Andretti. Arabian Press from Andretti to both members of BC Gold.

Shotgun Dropkick into a lungblower from Darius and Andretti but it only gets a 2. Juice gets tagged in and gets a cannonball on both men before tagging White back in. Left Hand of God from Juice, pendulum DDT, and then White with the Bladerunner….1, 2, 3 at 10:31.

Your winners by pinfall: Juice Robinson & Jay White (Bullet Club Gold)

Rating: **3/4 – Little bit of flare from the high-flying duo, but this was predominantly a showcase for BC Gold to get momentum back on their side after the defeat last week.

Austin and Colten Gunn in after the bell rings to beat down both Andretti and Martin, who are thrown outside, allowing BC Gold to celebrate.

Recap of Athena vs Willow at ROH Death Before Dishonor last night. And now it’s time for Miro!!!

Match Two: Miro vs Nick Comorato

Comorato attacks during Miro’s entrance and continues the assault around the ringside area. In the ring, the bell is rung and Comorato is in control. He whips Miro into the corner, but Miro fires off a German in response. Big thrust kick and Miro pulls the straps down. Game over! He humbles Comorato with the camel clutch, and Nick has to submit at 1:27.

Your winner by submission: Miro

Rating: MIRO – Another glorious squash, although Miro did get a little beating from the off. As fun as these are, I’m wanting to see more from Miro soon.

We take a look at FTR’s history here in AEW with a nice little video package.