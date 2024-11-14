Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there, Sickos! It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means! It is time for the Dynamite to EXPLODE, and tonight is going to be very interesting.

While we are getting some good in-ring action, including Adam Cole (BAYBAY!) vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Lio Rush vs. Swerve Strickland, and The House of Black vs. FTR in a tag team title contender’s series match, we’re also getting the appearance of Mina Shirakawa. Oh, and Jon Moxley is seizing TBS, the channel that hosts Dynamite, and who knows what Moxley and The Death Riders have in mind.

So, how are my Sickos doing tonight? I have a new music interview on the way for an album that I have been expecting/anticipating since it was announced. The result that reached may or may not surprise you, considering how you feel about said band in question.

So, sit back, relax, and enjoy, as Dynamite is just around the corner!