Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Hey there everyone, Winfree tagging in for Tony to cover Dynamite. Tonight we’re dealing with the fallout from Revolution. Chris Jericho will address Eddie Kingston, Leyla Hirsch battles Thunder Rosa to determine the next challenger for Britt Baker’s title, Sammy Guevara defends the TNT title against Scorpio Sky, and AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page defends his title against Dante Martin. There’s a pretty good chance we’ll get MJF addressing the betrayal of Wardlow, and one does have to wonder what the presence of William Regal will do for the relationship between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson.

Chris Jericho is here to open the show. Jericho gets a mic and says Sunday was one of the greatest nights of his career, despite losing and despite still having a sore neck he thinks his match with Eddie Kingston was one of the best matches of his career and possibly his best in AEW period. He thanks Eddie Kingston for bringing out that side of him again, then acknowledges not shaking Kingston’s hand. Well he was frustrated and angry at Sunday, but now he wants to give Kingston the respect he deserves, and asks him to come out and accept his apology and shake his hand. That does bring out Eddie Kingston, he comes out with a mic and has on a pretty great Four Pillars of Heaven t-shirt. Kingston says we’re gonna get real deep here, then says Friday before the biggest match of his career he didn’t want to show up. He wanted to drink again, he wanted the poison because Jericho got into his head about losing all the big matches, then runs down all the big match losses he’s had. Jericho was right, then Kingston mocks a fan for a “What” chant. But what got Kingston to stick it out was hearing different people tell him about how his Player’s Tribune article helped them. Kingston went back to his hotel room and cried after the match, because he wanted to make those people proud. Not Jericho, not himself, all those people who are still here. He just wanted to do all of those people proud. But as for the handshake, that wasn’t for Kingston, it was for Jericho. Whatever is missing from Jericho that made him not shake his hand is a Jericho problem, not a Kingston problem. Kingston showed Jericho respect, and he drug out the old Jericho, the one he respected for all of his work in Japan. And no matter what anyone says Jericho proved he’s still the man. But that doesn’t fill the hole in Jericho’s chest, does it? Jericho says he’s been obsessing over this, and tells Kingston he respects him and offers a handshake. Kingston thinks, then accepts and they shake hands but here comes Daniel Garcia and 2point0. We get a brawl right away with the numbers advantage playing for the heels before Santana and Ortiz show up and drive them off. Garcia winds up isolated and Ortiz gives Jericho the bat but he clocks Santana then Ortiz with it. The Inner Circle members get beat down, here comes Jake Hager but he blasts Ortiz to side with Jericho, 2point0, and Garcia. Spike double DDT to Ortiz the Garcia locks Santana in his Sharpshooter variation. Parker and Lee hold up Kingston, then Jericho cracks him with the bat. Lee and Parker then set up a table and Hager powerbombs Kingston from the apron through the table. That looked a hair short on the landing, not a good bump. Jericho and Hager take off the Inner Circle vests, then Jericho says this is the Jericho Appreciation Society and this has been entertainment. The breakup of the Inner Circle has been overdue, but Eddie Kingston on the mic is pretty much always money. Overall this didn’t quite have the impact I think they wanted, but the JAS will serve as a better heel vehicle for Jericho at this point than the Inner Circle was.

Some highlights from the CM Punk and MJF dog collar match, and Punk says the old CM Punk is dead so long live CM Punk.

Match #1 – AEW World Title Match: (c) “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Dante Martin

They shake hands to get the match going. A tie up, then Martin escapes an arm wringer. They run the ropes, tie up, then Page hits a shoulder block. Kicks from Martin but Page shoulder blocks him down again. More rope running and Martin hits a drop kick then chops Page. Page is amused by this, and eats a few more chops then they botch a counter off of a springboard cross body but eventually Page his a fall away slam. Martin to the apron, but Page hits a triangle clothesline then a cross body over the top rope and we go picture in picture.

Some brawling around the ringside area then they head back into the ring where Page lays in chops. Both men lay in chops then Page hits some clotheslines. Page works some control segments as we come back to the broadcast. Martin lands a kick from the apron then he heads up top for a ludicrously high drop kick. Martin’s leaping ability is always impressive. Page misses some punches and Martin counters with strikes. Page moves to the apron but Martin kicks him to the floor then hits a second rope moonsault to the outside. Back in the ring Martin heads up top but this time Page catches his drop kick into a sit out powerbomb for a 2 count. Page removes the elbow pad, but Martin avoids a Buckshot Lariat as they head to the outside, Page misses a moonsault. Back in the ring Martin tries a springboard but Page shoves him off the top rope, Martin flips and lands on his feet but Page follows him with the Buckshot Lariat and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Adam Page retained the AEW World Title

Rating: 3 stars

Good enough match, Martin remains an impressive athlete but he’s still figuring out how to work a real story into his matches. Page is still a good professional wrestler. Tony Schiavone heads to the ring to interview Page, Page calls Martin back to the ring then puts him over for making it as a singles wrestler all the way to this level. He knows Darius is back and Top Flight will be in the tag team scene soon, but he puts Martin over as a tough opponent and he’d be glad to do this again with him in the future. Here comes Adam Cole. Cole says he took Page to the limit on Sunday, and all Page did was get a fluke victory. Anyone can get lucky once, and the next time Page wont get lucky again. Cole then offers a trios match, Page can bring whatever goons he wants while Cole will be bringing one of the best tag teams in the world, two people who are his friends and not friends of Page. He vows to make Page’s life hell until he wins the title. Perfunctory and forgettable post match promo, they really just should have had Cole walk out wit a sign that said “This Feud Must Continue”.

After this break we’ll get the tag team debut of Danielson and Moxley.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley w/ William Regal vs. The Workhorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry)

Moxley and Bryan jump the others then settle into Moxley beating on Drake. Moxley can’t knock Drake over but does hit him with a back suplex. Bryan tags in and lays in the Yes kicks to the chest and back. A Buzzsaw kick lands for Bryan, but Drake is able to back Bryan into the corner and tag in Henry. Henry lays in chops and kicks, Bryan fires up and drops him with a Kitchen Sink and a kick to the back. Moxley tags in and starts unloading on Henry as the crowd gives a “Thank you Regal” chant. Bryan back in and lays in kicks and chops. Bryan goes for the Romero Special, gets it and tags in Moxley while holding the position so Moxley can land a chop. Modified Orange Crush from Moxley then he runs into a few kicks. Henry hits a drop kick then tags out. Drake and Moxley start trading strikes then Moxley floors him with a lariat. Bryan in as Moxley “hits” a suicide dive onto Henry. A Busaiku knee from Bryan hits, then he starts laying in his stomps to the head, locks in the Labell Lock and Drake taps while Moxley disables Henry with a Paradigm shift on the floor.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley won

Rating: Aurantia. . . SQUASH

Drake and Henry had some offense but this was ultimately a showcase. Post match Schiavone is in the ring and puts over Regal before giving him the mic. Regal quiets the crowd and says he never thought he’d do this with Schiavone, it’s been 29 years since he came to America and was on TV with Schiavone. He’s 53 right now and Regal has lived more than a hard life, through battles in the ring and with himself. In the next 12 years or so he might not be here anymore, too many empty bottles and a few broken hearts along the way, and then laments that Schiavone still hasn’t found a decent tailor in all these years. He’s here to be with these incredible gentlemen, and this is the first time he gets to thank Schiavone on camera because 29 years ago Schiavone helped Regal in more ways than he can imagine. Well that’s enough of being nice. Regal knows time is ticking by, and since he’s not required in his old job. He’d been checked out of the business after being fired, and heard that Bryan Danielson had mentioned him on Dynamite. So Regal watched his great friend in Bryan Danielson call out Jon Moxley. He acknowledges that most of the younger audience probably only knows Regal because of Bryan Danielson, and Bryan’s mentioning him everywhere. Regal might be a rogue, but if someone wants to work hard he’ll make them a better professional wrestler. He told Bryan everything not to do, and he’ll save you 10 years of your career. He puts over Bryan as the perfect wrestler, and how Bryan would stay after every class to talk with him and learn from him. For however many years Regal has been putting Bryan over and mentioning him around the world, and says Bryan is everything Regal could have been, but Regal has too many problems. Onto Moxley now. Regal met Moxley 11 years ago and notes that he and Moxley inflicted such trauma on each other it’d make the Devil cry. When Regal saw Moxley and Bryan beat the snot out of each other he knew it was time to show up. Because what could he give the younger generation more than a team of the perfect wrestler, and the perfect sadistic maniac. That’s why this team exists, and anyone who gets in their way better step up or get stepped on. Solid promo from Regal, a touch meandering in places but the emotion was evident and he put over both Bryan and Moxley in a big way.

In the back Page apologizes to Dark Order for losing his temper. They seem to accept, and ask who he’s choosing for the trios match. Page says he just saw Jungle Boy and Dino and they want to get at the Young Bucks so he chose them. Dark Order seems to just take that, but there’s some tension there.

Match #3: Wheeler Yuta w/ Danhausen and Best Friends vs. Pac w/ Penta Oscuro and Alex Abrahantes

Pac immediately goes for the arm of Yuta, Yuta escapes an arm wringer and hits an arm drag then a drop kick. We got picture in picture after that.

Pac takes over with some stomps to the head, then tosses Yuta out of the ring. A suplex on the floor from Pac then they head back into the ring. Some playing with the crowd from Pac then he mocks Yuta. Yuta starts firing up as we come back to the broadcast, and the crowd is chanting for Danhausen. Yuta avoids a toss and hits a German suplex. Inverted Atomic drop form Yuta then some kicks and he heads up top for a cross body that gets a 2 count. Pac floors Yuta with a back kick to the body then hits a bridging deadlift German suplex for a 2 count. They head up top and Pac wants a superplex, changes it into more of an avalanche brainbuster then locks in the Brutalizer and Yuta gives it up.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Pac won

Rating: 2.5 stars

Decent showing from Yuta, and he played well enough off of what Pac does.

In the back Cole, reDRagon, and the Bucks talk. Cole talks about what a bad night they had at Revolution, the teams bicker and Cole tries to play peacemaker. They’re going to change everything next week in the trios match, Cole has the perfect partners, he runs through a ton of teases, then the Bucks say they’re not in to face Hangman. Cole wasn’t going to pick them anyway, he was going to pick Bobby and Kyle anyway (Baka).

After this break we’ll get the board meeting of the AHFO.