Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Match 1: CM Punk vs Penta Oscuro



Match 1: CM Punk vs Penta Oscuro

We get a shoving match to start, Punk kicks to stop the madness. Chop to Penta. Penta chops back. Forearm from Punk, one from Penta, chop and a chop, back and forth, over and over and over again, and the crowd LOVES it! They stop the chops and go with the fists to the head!!! Kick from Punk. Right hand misses, superkick from Penta. Both men to one knee. Running kick from Punk. He locks the knucks, runs up the corner Penta drops him, Punk lands on his feet, hip toss! Dropkick from Punk. Cover for 1….2…NO!!! Ankle Lock from Penta! Punk slings him into the corner. Penta up and we go to break.

We come back, and Punk is seated on the top rope. He slinks down to the 2nd, Penta climbs the corner. Both men to the top, they crash and burn, and blame it on Punk’s knee. Penta whips Punk, but he cant stay standing, dropping to his feet. Penta runs up with the stomps. Penta sits Punk up on the top rope, goes for a right, Punk blocks. Rights of his own, he sits Penta up top and hits a rana off the top! Running high knee in the corner! No bulldog, Punk goes straight for GTS! Penta hits some hard elbows, going IN till Punk drops to his knees. Penta drives his knee to the back, and pulls back on the arm, but Punk gets out, fireman’s take over into an Anaconda Vice! Penta REACHES!!! He gets a boot on the bottom rope! Both men on the apron. Chop for each. Punk with a right to the head, over and over and over, Penta kicks, tries for a piledriver, underhooks! Wants a Fear Factor, Punk escapes, kicks, PILEDRI—-NO!!! Penta escapes, Punk hits a high kick to the head! Penta rolls into the center of the ring, Punk is still on the apron. Springboard clothesline from Punk! Running high knee. Whip into a short clothesline! Penta is not so quick to rise, so Punk grabs the arm and kicks him in the face, lifts Penta on the shoulders, Go2—NO!!! Penta catches the leg!!!! FEA—-NO!!! Punk misses a kick! Enziguri from Penta! He punhes the back, and pulls back on the arm yet again!!! Punk rlls into a pin! 1…2…NO!!!!

Crucifix from Penta for 1..2..NO!!! Punk tries for a neckbreaker, but Penta shoves him and hits a kick!!!! Springboard off the ropes INTO A GO2SLEEP!!!!!!

Winner: CM Punk

Wow. This was damned good. A banger! YEAH I SAID BANGER, DAMNIT!!!

Total Rating: ***3/4

Match Time: 13:35

Earlier today, Jericho and his goons landed via private jet. Jericho tries to cut a promo, but a car rolls up and it's Kingston! Lol. They drive away and Parker and Lee are chillin. Parker doesn't have shoes. Ha! Eddie robbed them!!!



Match 2: AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

ReDragon vs Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus

JB and Fish to start. JB drops Fish on his back quickly, then ducks under a right, and hops up for a rana. Dropkick and a kip up from JB. Hard forearm, he works the wrist, Fish with a knee, kick, right hand. Tag to KOR. HE enters, hits some quick knees. Side headlock. Tag to Lucha, who comes in with a right-left-right combo in the corner. Whip to KOR. KOR holds on, kick to Lucha, Lucha misses a boot, KOR tags in Fish, who drops down to the floor. KOR with a Dragon Screw over the rope, Fish pulls the leg out from Lucha and Dragon Screws him INTO a barricade. Fish grabs the head, sends Lucha into the ring, follows, and covers for 1….NO! Lucha to one knee. Right hand is missed, Fish hits a punch to the gut, tag to KOR. Fish with a right, left, kick and KOR kicks the back of the leg, then locks up the leg. Tag to Fish. Fish hops over with a senton. Cover for 1…NO! Tag to KOR. KOR back in, corners Lucha. Kicks to the mid, Lucha kicks KOR away, back chop toFIsh, and a knee to KOR. Tag to JB! He comes in, hits the chest, another, in comes Fish and he gets a body slam, kick to KOR, JB hits the ropes, high knee from KOR, but JB with a clothesline! He sends Fish over the top by holding the ropes, then suicide dives into KOR! Another into Fish! JB re-enters, and we are about to get another dive, but ReDragon move to the ramp! Lucha runs the apron, hits the corner, moonsault onto both!!! Lucha sends KOR into the ring, Fish kicks the leg out from under Lucha! Jungle Boy flies with a front flip to the outside!

JB back to the apron, Fish grabs his leg, KOR takes advantage. Ref is distracted, and Fish pulls the arm out from under JB and slams it into the apron! We are back from a break, and JB has a pin but only gets two. He ties fo a chop, but KOR captures the arm and pushes JB down. JB spins off the ropes with an arm drag. Tag to Lucha! Tag to Fish! Lucha drops both of them! Right to each, kick to Fish, He sends KOR into the corner, rushes with a back splash, one for Fish, another for KOR, and another for Fish! KOR runs with a kick, Lucha side steps, and KOR hits Fish! GERMAN TO KOR!!! Lucha ducks a right fmr Fish, KOR, kick to the head, KOR shoves him, but Lucha hits a double clothesline! GOOZLE!!! TIMES TWO!!! CHOKESLAM!!! Standing Moonsault to KOR! Pin for 1..2….NO!!!! KOR reaches for a tag, gets it, rushes the corner with a forearm, running knee from Fish! Lucha hits a knee, JB back on the apron for a tag. He dives off with an elbow drop! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Fish rushes, misses a kick, tag to KOR. Butterfly suplex to JB, he holds on, pulls back, Fish hits a German!!! Cover from Fish for 1..2…NO!!! Into a cross arm breaker! JB reaches a rope! Gets the break!

KOR seats JB on the top rope. Right hands from JB. He places KoR in between his legs, but Fish is there to catch his leg! Lucha with a big boot to Fish! Lucha sits KOR onto his shoulders! Fish is back! He crotches JB! KOR WITH A guillotine! Fish locks JB up on the top rope! HE HITS A FUCKING FALCON ARROW OVER LUCHA AND KOR!!!! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! KOR and Lucha fall into the pin!!!

KOR And Lucha up! Right hand! Kick form KOR! Right from Lucha! Kick, slap, high knee from KOR! GOOZLE!!! KOR drops! Kick to the chest, drop boot to the head, JB with a superkick! Fish hits a back elbow to Fish! KOR drops Lucha to his knees!

JB Runs up the back of Lucha! DDT TO KOR!!! Tail whip to Fish! Jurassic Express into a cover for 1..2….3!!!!!

Winner: Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus

Holy shit, my fingers need a break! What an amazing clash of styles! A CERTIFIED BANGER!!!!

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 13:45

After the match, KOR attacks Lucha with a chair to the back of the leg! He grabs Fish and helps him out of the ring, crying bullshit!

FTR’s music hits, and here come The Top Guys! They’ve got their titles and stand at the top of the ramp. They hold their titles in theair, right in front of ReDragon. They then get into a shoving match!

BACKSTAGE, Regal is all happy with Bryan, Jon, and Wheeler. They are all fired up. Bryan says Yuta is fighting with them, and tonight they will face The Gunn Club. Jon says he doesn’t know them, but he doesn’t like them. They are a bunch of goofs, so they’re going to break their faces open. Yuta says on Friday, the real work begins.

Tony informs us that the first round of the Owen Hart Special will be Toni vs Jamie. CHEEKS VS CHEEKS! The rest of the bracket is unknown, but who cares!? Hayter tells Toni she will win, and she will break Toni's face. Toni says nothing.



Match 3: MJF vs Shawn Dean

Dean is wearing camo on his face, looking full on special ops. MJF struggles to remove his scarf from his jacket, and it appears he’s stuck. He asks Spears for help. Spears comes to help, but can’t. Ref wants MJF to stop the nonsense. He tells Spears to get off the apron, and MJF attacks Dean from behind! He then reveals he could unzip his jacket the entire time! THAT SCUMBAG!

MJF whips Dean into the corner hard and poses on the top rope!

We get footage from backstage, with three staff members laid out, one shirtless. MJF seems concerned. Crowd knows what’s coming. MJF grabs Dean, sends him outside the ring. MJF follows and whips Dean into the barricade. MJF sends Dean into the apron then gloats against the barricade.e An AEW Staff member walks up. IT’S WARDLOW!!!

Wardlow chases MJF into the ring then out. Spears hits him with a chair, Wardlow no-sells. He turns, grabs Spears, looks to powerbomb him, removes the shirt, out comes security, but Wardlow dispatches them with ease. He powerbombs one onto the apron then shoves one after one until the numbers are too much.

Ref is still counting as MJF is at the top of the ramp. Ref hits 8 as MJF tries to find his way into the ring. He grabs a mic, tells Bryce to wait, says he will pay him triple what Khan is paying him to count to ten. He is currently at 9.

REF COUNTS TO TEN!!!!! MJF loses!

Winner: Shawn Dean



Winner: Shawn Dean

Y’all……WHAT A BANGER!!!!

Total Rating: ½*

Match Time: 4:10

MJF runs down the ramp and gets in the face of Bryce. Bryce shoves him away.

We head back to the back, and Wardlow is still shoving dudes. He grabs a camera, tells MJF he wont stop till he gets what he wants. He wants out of his contract.

DARBY video package. The wedding song plays as he slowly walks up towards a coffin outline. He shoves it over, tells Andrade he’d like to put a nail in this whole thing.

MALAKAI BLACK wonders if Fuego’s hopes and dreams are the same as when he was a child. Black wonders if they cut open his neck, push his hands through the wound, and open his throat, what would they find? A dark abyss of razor blades. Maybe one day he’ll appreciate them, but for now, he appreciates a fanbase that thanks him because the house wanted it so. The house gives, and takes, and now they will take the brightest light and drag it down the deepest part of his soul, and if you wonder why he is alone, he wants you to be afraid of the shadows.

JAS gets a voice-over intro from Matt Menard. Hager, Jericho, and Garcia are ready for action. There's a JR lookalike in the crowd that stumps Jim Ross.

Ortiz comes out with Parker's shoes on his neck.

Ortiz comes out with Parker’s shoes on his neck.



Match 4: Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz vs Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, and Daniel Garcia

Jericho and Santana to start. Jericho tries to punk Santana, so Santana punches him in the face. He corners Jericho and mounts for the ten punch. Whip to Jericho. Kick from Jericho. Santana hits one of his own, eating Jericho’s kick like candy. Whip to th ropes, Santana holds on, kicks, Jericho chops, Santana chops, they go back and forth.

Kingston and Ortiz must be bored, because they run on the attack, with Ortiz pouncing on hager, and Kingston beating the piss out of Garcia. Hager ends up getting the upperhand, though, dropping Ortiz hard then running to Kingston to choke him a bit.

In the ring, Santana drops Jericho and punhes the forehead a few times. Kingston bites the forehead of hager on the outside. Santana yells for them to hit the apron. Lol. Kingston in the ring, tag to Ortiz. He whips Santana into Jericho, hits him, then they send Jericho into an STO from Kingston. Jericho is favoring his nose. Tag to Hager. Whip to Ortiz and they double shoot him up then down hard. Hager pins with a knee, Ortiz oesnt have the shoulders down. Ortiz up, Hager knocks him back down with a right. Another right. Ortiz kicks the knee, chop to the chest, another. Hager lifts, Ortiz floats over into a rollup, but Hager hits a hard right sending him down. Lift to Ortiz, tag to Garcia, powerslam to Ortiz. Garcia in with some rights. He grabs the head, backs into a tag from Jericho. Jericho with a right. PiP time.

We are BACK and Jericho misses a lionsault! Ortiz reaches for a tag, Jericho grabs his boot, Ortiz breaks it, Jericho whips him, Ortiz with a clothesline. Reaches for a tag, but here comes Ortiz to stop him! Ortiz got the tag! He flies under Ortiz, Ortiz ruhes the corner. Tag to Kingston. Hager in. Jericho in! Kingston sends both of them out! Chop from Garcia! High knee from Ortiz. Double underhook, suplex to Garcia! Tag to Santana! Hooks the head, suplex, another, a third! Frog Splash!!!! Cover for 1…2…NO!!!! Tag to Kingston! Eddie corners Garcia, hits a chop, another, another, ouch!!!! He’s murdering Garcia!!!! Whip into Santana who hits a uranage. Ortiz with a leg drop off the 2nd rope!!! Ortiz locks Garcia up ,Santan to the top rope, Kingston shoots Hager off the top rope! SUICIDE DIVE FROM KINGSTON!!! Streetswee—no! Jericho is in the ring! Ortiz powerbombs Garcia INTO Jericho! Matt and Angelo run down the ramp, but Ortiz shoots himself over the top rope onto them!! Tag to Kingston!

Kingston comes in and beats down Garcia with slaps! Exploder! Goes for a backfist, Garcia pushes him into the ropes. Jericho has the bat! He clocks Kingston in the back! Garcia covers! 1…2…….3!!!