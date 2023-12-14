Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Happy Thanksgiving, Y’all!

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means…

AEW starts with the heat! Samoa Joe is here and he is seething. We are reminded of last week when The Devil’s homies attacked MJF backstage.

Joe introduces himself to Texas. He is here to find some answers. It wasn’t too long ago when he promised MJF he’d protect him until he could get his hands on him. Last week, he was made into a liar. He saw on the screen MJF laid out, potentially jeopardizing his title shot.

You see, Joe recalls the beer bottle brand, and he knows it’s a favorite of a certain cowboy. He also smelled Stetson and disappointment. He then looked how and low for a certain cowboy, and it seemed like a certain Hangman was missing.

This brings out Hangman Adam Page, and he looks the opposite of happy.

He tells Joe to accuse him like the man he thought Joe was. If Joe thinks it’s Page, that he has anything to do with this, that he gives the remotest of damns about The Devil, you’d be so wrong. He doesn’t care about the bromance, lazer tag, the Whodunit. He doesn’t care.

Joe tells him Page made the mistake of thinking that Joe is a detective, but he’s out here as an executioner.

Page says if there is something Joe wants to do about it, then do it.

”SAMOAAAAAAAA”

Roderick Strong says Joe is so lucky they didn’t hurt him last week. But something Joe needs to do is listen to Hangman. Has Joe seen what’s been happening? Jay White asks for a title match, he gets attacked. The Acclaimed loses a tag match with MJF and they get attacked. But come 11/29, they don’t lay a single shot on him. Last week, we never saw anyone physically touch MJF, we just saw him laying there. Think, it’s obviously MJF. MJF is The Devil. Come on Joe.

Page grabs Strong, gives him a hard right to the face, and here comes the ref.

As Page stares down the exiting Joe, Strong attacks him from behind and the bell rings.

Hangman Adam Page vs Roderick Strong

Page chops in the corner over and over. Strong is able to corner Page and hit some hard uppercuts. Chop from Page. Strong tries to get control, locks a headlock on the mat. Page is on his shoulder, turns into the hold, Strong turns him and hits a knee. Whip to Page, reversed, big kick from Page knocks Strong on his ass. Strong shoots the leg, stomps the abs. He turns Page and drops a knee to the sternum. Cover for 1…NO! Strong with a right forearm. Chop to Page. Right forearm. Strong hits the ropes, Page lifts him over onto the apron then hits the clothesline off the corner ala Jericho. Page flies over the top rope onto Strong with a crossbody. Nice. Mike bennett distracts Aubrey and Taven holds Page’s leg as he climbs. Strong enters the ring and hits a huge backbreaker ON THE TURNBUCKLE!!! Ouch.

Winner:



Total Rating:

Match Time: