Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

SICKOS! Wow, it feels like it’s been forever since we had AEW action, but with Collision having been moved to Thursday last week, that might seem like the biggest reason. The other reason, of course, was the biggest event on the WWE calendar taking place and, as a result, a plethora of events in and around Sin City. As for AEW? All quiet on the Western Front for the most part this past week, although that changes tonight!

On tap for tonight, we have a semifinals match in the Women’s Owen Hart Tourney, as Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayter will bash it up, with the winner moving to the finals next month at Double or Nothing! Kevin Knight has found a new friend, and will team with Speedball Mike Bailey to face Nicholas and Matthew Jackson, the EVP Bucks. Ricochet will face off with Mark Briscoe, Will Ospreay will team with Brodie King to face Josh Alexander and Konosuke Takeshita, FTR are back after their one-week suspension, and of course, SO much more!

And likewise, cannot wait for Dynamite to go BOOM!

Tonight, we are LIVE from New Orleans, Louisiana! Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Taz are on the call tonight. Apparently, Ian Riccaboni is here, too!

Skeeeeeeeeeeevoone is in the middle of the ring to start us off. He’s here to introduce Master P! Did you know he owns House of Glory? This could be interesting.

New Orleans! AEW! UHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH! He is here to introduce the new Trios’ champions, the Opps! It gets confusing for a bit, because P keeps talking, but so does Excalibur, as we see the main event from last week’s Dynamite.

Joe has the mic. He wants to try one out. Make them say UHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH. Singalong time commences. It is good to be here tonight, says Joe. The Opps are here to celebrate. But before they do, they have to give props to Master P for welcoming us to your city. He appreciates everything he does for the city athletes. He went from Master P to Coach P because he loves New Orleans. Joe asked where is the best city to celebrate? It’s right here in New Orleans!

Jon Moxley and the Big Wheelers have heard enough. But it’s a distraction, as Marina Shafir has the guy’s attention, allowing the rest of the group to attack. The champs are laid out, as the Death Riders circle Master P. Moxley looks too long at him though, as Joe puts on the clutch! The champs attack on the floor. Master P laughs on the mic. They want all the smoke.

Speaking of incoming, here are the EVP Bucks and Okada! They attack the Opps, seems like it’s another peace offering to Moxley. Shafir is back in, and she gets Jon out of the ring.

The hits keep coming, as Swerve Strickland’s music plays. He slowly makes his way through the crowd with a chain around his neck. The Bucks and Okada escape, but wait, Kenny Omega is here with a chair! The Bucks and Okada now go through the crowd, you know, the part that Jon and the Big Wheelers don’t go through. Joe stares off into the abyss, Prince Nana dances on the floor, and Master P is gone.

Joe on the mic again. You see we’re good brother. JON MOXLEY! You wanted me, you’re going to get me, he will choke out Moxley and take back his AEW Championship! Swerve gets a wry smile on his face, and Omega looks disheartened lol.

The Patriarchy is in the back with The Remarkable Renee Paquette. Christian says without him, Nick wouldn’t be ROH TV Champion. He forced him out of his comfort zone and forced him to be the man that he wanted to be. In fact, Mama Wayne and Cage celebrated his victory extensively.

See what happens when you shut your mouth and listen to what Cage says. he never lies. Nick says so what happens when you stick to the plan? Cage puts the title back on Nick, says he loves his family, and leaves.

Ricochet vs. Mark Briscoe