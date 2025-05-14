Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

SICKOS! It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! AEW Dynamite is LIVE tonight, but its not just any episode of Dynamite, no, tonight is Beach Break! A lot is on the docket tonight, none more important than the AEW World Title being put on the line in a SALAD steel cage, as Jon Moxley will look to retain against Samoa Joe. We also have the opponents for the Men’s Owen Hart Finals teaming up, as Will Ospreay and Hangman Page will face Konosuke Takeshita and Josh Alexander. Zach Gowen (yes, you read that right) will make his debut in AEW, as he faces off with Ricochet. Above all of that, we have another Women’s Title Eliminator, except this time, TIMELESS Toni Storm will face three challengers in the form of the returning hometown girl Skye Blue, the AEW debut of AZM, and the long awaited return of Mina Shirakawa! We’ll also get the definitive answer from the Hurt Syndicate in regards to whether or not MJF will join the group and, of course, so much more!

So, how are you fine folks tonight?

Also, I have an interesting idea that I want to execute, but I need my diehard SICKOS to help make that happen. I will explain it more in the comments section for the live chat, but basically, I approached the Boss about bringing back a version of the Roundtable. I saw someone make the comments on an unrelated review a few weeks ago and it got the wheels in my head turning, so hopefully, you got my back!

All of that to say, let’s get to some good wrestling!

Tonight, Beach Break Dynamite is LIVE from Chicago, Illinois! Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni, and Taz are bringing us the action!

YOU WANT A WAR!!! I actually do like Sum 41, so I approve of this being the theme! Better than the old one they used to have, anyway.

BRUV! We’re wasting no time getting in the action!

Will Ospreay and Hangman Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Josh Alexander

Ospreay and Takeshita will start us off, while Taz and Callis continue to argue, they’re a fun odd couple lol. Predictably, Takeshita would win a test of strength and runs over Ospreay. Twice, Takeshita rips Will down by his hair, but twice, Will kips up. Takeshita ends up on his rear as he tags in Alexander. FUCK DON CALLIS chants as Ospreay and Alexander lock up. Clean break is not given as Alexander elbows Ospreay. Will fires back with a snap hurrincanrana. Will ends up in the DCF corner, tries to fight out, but Alexander with a flapjack. Will goes face first in the corner, as Takeshita is in. Alexander feeds Will to Takeshita, he hits a knee strike. That was impressive. Hangman costs Ospreay as he tries to get in the ring, only to be scolded by Bryce “THAREEE” Remsburg. Takeshita with an eye rake, tries to pick up Will, but Ospreay fights out only to eat a punch to the kidney.

Tiaras ends that run as Page finally tags in. Hangman sends Alexander from the apron, hits the Fallaway Slam on Takeshita and hits a crossbody block to Josh on the floor. Josh chose death again and gets a moonsault grom the apron for it. Death Valley Driver by Hangman to Takeshita, cover for a two count. Page with a lariat in the corner, but he misses the basement lariat. Both men on their feet, Takeshita and Page trade forearms. Rolling lariat is blocked, Tombstone Piledrivers are reversed. Pop-up Powerbomb by Page for a two count. Hangman tags out to Ospreay, double teamwork ensues and ends with a shooting star press from Will for a two count. Takeshita in the wrong corner, as Ospreay slaps him to the mat. Page now in the ring as both men take turns punching Takeshita. Alexander drops Ospreay to the floor, but Page sends Takeshita to the floor. It’s only temporary, as Takeshita runs the ropes and takes out Will and Hangman with senton atomico! PIP!

Alexander hits Page with a Northern Lights suplex as we return to full screen. Page fights back with forearms, but Alexander eats them and applies the ankle lock! Page to his back, he kicks Alexander right into Takeshita in the corner! Ospreay tags in, he takes it to Alexander, but Takeshita in. Two for one handspring back elbow leads to a sky twister press on Alexander for a two count. Takeshita back in, here is Page as he hits a big boot to the face of Takeshita. Both Page and Ospreay climb to the corner, ARI HARI MOONSAULT AND SKY TWISTER PRESS FROM THE TOP TO THE FLOOR! Besties! Back in the ring, Ospreay covers Alexander for a two count. Ospreay thinking Storm Breaker, but he has to abandon ship and trades forearms with Alexander. Ospreay thinking handspring again, but Alexander catches him on his shoulder and hits a Torture Rack Powerbomb! Ospreay left to fight both men by himself, Takeshita with the Blue Thunder Bomb! Brain Buster! Takeshita for the pin, Page breaks it up. Both men attack Page now, release German from Alexander. Helluva kick by Takeshita, Alexander with a release German, stereo rip cord elbows to Ospreay! The cover, Will’s out at two. Alexander holds Ospreay up for Takeshita, but Will with a poisonrana to break that up. Page sends Takeshita from the top rope to the mat, Ospreay takes him out. Dissention now between Page and Ospreay, Alexander shoves Ospreay into Hangman. Ospreay looking Hidden Blade, Alexander moves, he NEARLY hits Page. Page and Takeshita on the floor now, Hangman takes care of him. In the ring, Hook kick from Ospreay, BUCKSHOT LARIAT AND HIDDEN BLADE COMBINATION TAKES CARE OF ALEXANDER!

WINNER: Hangman Page and Will Ospreay

TIME: 18:30

THOUGHTS: Well, you shouldn’t expect anything less than amazing from all four men involved, and that was the case here. The strange bedfellows lasted long enough to win this over the DCF members, and from here, they can now destroy each other.

RATING: ****

Post-match, Hangman and Will get in each other’s faces, but Takeshita and Alexander attack. Running Hidden Blade by Ospreay to Alexander, Page with another lariat to Takeshita. Dissension continues, as Ospreay leaves the ring.

Video package for the main event.

Alicia Atout has Top Flight and Leila Grey in the back. Tonight, they are in action against the Tag Team Champions. Dante says MJF needs to stay out of their business, or he will bite his face off. Darius says that it only takes three seconds to change your minds and walk out new champions. Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara are here. Dustin says he believes in them, go out there and prove them wrong.

Show some Love for Ricochet, who enters with the prosthetic leg of Zach Gowen!

Ricochet vs. Zach Gowen