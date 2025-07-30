Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

SICKOS! It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! AEW Dynamite is live tonight, as the company is closing out their residency in the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago. The company is building towards Forbidden Door next month in London, and there is no small amount of drama and intrigue tonight and, of course, tomorrow night on a special night for Collision.

A mere 18 days after winning the AEW World Championship at All-In Texas, Hangman Page will defend the title for the first time in his second title reign, as he grants Jon Moxley his title rematch. The stipulation, this time, is that everyone is banned from ring side, so no help (legally, that is) for either man in this match. We get the third match of the World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tourney, as the formerly EVP’s The Young Bucks face The Outrunners. In what should be a low-key BRISCOE, the man whose namesake bears this out, Mark Briscoe, will face off with Ricochet. New besties Alex Windsor and the AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm will do battle with Billie Starkz and the Forever Champion Athena, MJF will appear, and for the first time since he was betrayed by his family at All-In Texas, Christian Cage will appear. All of this and, of course, so much more!

So, how is everyone tonight? MLB trade deadline is nearing the final bell, and the Phillies did indeed make a big acquisition when they traded for Minnesota Twins Closer Jhoan Duran. And for what its worth, I don’t think the team is quite done yet. Training Camp is well underway for all 32 NFL teams, which mean we are that much closer to the start of the regular season!

ALSO, don’t forget that, yes, Collision is tomorrow night. Oh, and you’ll also have ME to bring you that as well!

But that’s enough about me, let’s get ready to make some Dynamite go BOOM!

Image Credit: FTR – Follow the Revolution on Facebook.

Source of inspiration: Tony Khan saying that he would like to see Dark and/or Elevation back.

We are LIVE from Chicago, as the residency is nearing the end of its run. Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Taz are on the call for this one!

Long video introduction, with the emphasis on the AEW World Title match tonight. Makes sense, since AEW World title defenses on TV are not that common here.

The Youngest Men Alive are here to get the party started!

AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator: The Young Bucks vs. The Outrunners

LOL Nick and Matt are already in the ring as the Outrunners get their intro!

Turbo Floyd and Matt Jackson to start. Floyd overpowers Matt, and Truth gets in his locks as well. Nick is in now with cross chops to both men, but the Bucks eat a double back body drop. The Youngest Team Alive do the corner punches, ending with a double Manhattan Drop! The Bucks do pull the Outrunners to the floor; they follow that up with a pair of suicide dives. Back in the ring, The Bucks hit a double team flying back elbow then do their pose. Matt tries the suplex, but in clearly a short form of storytelling, Matt’s lower back acts up, so he tags in Nick. Double team suplex is reversed by Floyd. Magnum gets the tag and cleans house of the Bucks of Youth. The Bucks do reverse it with a neck breaker and splash combination. Double team kick in the corner, and Nick superkicks Turbo on the floor. Nick screams into Tony’s microphone as we go to PIP Break.

Both Bucks miss a double superkick as we come back from break. Nick spits in the face of Turbo on the apron, and Truth uses the distraction to try and make the tag. But Matt pulled Truth from the apron so he couldn’t make the tag. The Bucks go double team, ending with a crossbody by Nick for a two count. Risky Business by the Bucks gets them a two count on Truth. More Bang for Your Buck is avoided, and Turbo FINALLY gets the tag! He runs train over both Matt and Nick. Northern Lights Bomb to Matt. The Outrunners go to do the YOU SON OF A BITCH elbow, but Nick superkicks their hands away lol. Total Recall is avoided, superkicks are thrown, but Turbo hammers Matt with a huge lariat. YOU SON OF A BITCH, for real this time! The cover, that’s a two count. Turbo tags Truth in, but he gets low bridged to the floor. The Bucks take advantage, assisted sliced bread and a running knee from Nick gets them a two count.

Nick nearly kicks their long-time referee, Rick Knox, but instead hits a low blow on Turbo. Nick shoves Knox, and Rick shoves him into a roll-up for a two count. Friendly fire between the Bucks leads to an errant superkick. Total Recall! The cover, but Nick is back to make the save. THIS IS AWESOME chants! The Outrunners have a meeting of the minds, and Matt tries a roll-up with the tights for a two count. TK Driver by the Bucks, and they will move on!

WINNER: The Young Bucks

TIME: 14:15

THOUGHTS: A good match. The Bucks are still in top gear despite the obvious visual downgrades, and the Outrunners will always bring it.

RATING: ***1/2

Post-match, The Rainmaker is here, with new music? Interesting. All three members of the former Elite proceed to beat down the Outrunners, but here is Swerve Strickland! Well, of course, Prince Nana is out first with his coffee, but here comes Strickland. The distraction allows for the Outrunners to turn the tables on the Bucks, and Okada gets knocked around by Turbo, Truth, and Swerve. The Bucks try to pull Okada to safety. but Strickland does a STOMP to the floor from the corner, taking out the former Elite!

The Remarkable Renee Paquette has Mark Briscoe in the back. Briscoe wants to know where MJF is, but Ricochet and the GOA are here. Don’t worry about MJF, worry about me, or else we’ll send you out of here in a pool of your own blood. Mark says he is a totally different animal than he was at Revolution. Tonight, he is going to wipe his ass. Briscoe wants to address MJF again, but Bishop Kaun says to respect MJF. None of that will matter says Ricky, because you are a loser. AH-HAAAAAAAAAAA!

Excalibur wants to talk about how sweet life is for MJF as of late. Hey, it’s MJF from literally the biggest film in the universe and a 2-time champion! There is a camera man here to document what happens here. MJF knocks on the door of the Hurt Syndicate, and Shelton answers. MJF goes on a long run, but Shelton tells him that MVP isn’t here tonight because frankly, he is sick of MJF. Bobby apparently isn’t here either, but Shelton knows that the watch that MJF gave him came from Temu. LOL! He wants MJF to know that the only reason he wasn’t laid out months ago was because MVP told them not to. So take your cheap watch and get the hell out of here. Oh, and one more thing, as far as the Hurt Syndicate goes, YOU ARE OUT! MJF wants to talk about it, but the door is slammed on him.

In the ring now, Tony introduces Christian Cage to the ring. Cage makes his way down, as Excalibur recaps Copeland returning to save Cage at All-In Texas. Go find yourself is the name of the game. Tony says the Patriarchy was dismantled, Copeland comes back and tells him to go find himself. What is your reaction to all of this? Tony, my name is Chrisitan Cage, and I am an asshole. He is the type of asshole that’s numb to the world. He is immune to everything around him and he wanted to be the champion. At Revolution, he signed his contract and was ready to cash in and win the title. But he saw a glimpse of his past, and in a split second, he became an asshole with feelings, and it cost him everything. He has been trying to piece it together, his own family has questioned him, and he didn’t realize that Nick and Kip’s balls dropped. When it comes to this business, he’s spent more money on rental cars making towns than you two have made in your lives combined. He didn’t think the three of them were competent enough to pull this off, but let me ask you Nick, Kip, and Shayna. What would you know about taking risks? He put himself out there, and there is a line of guys out there waiting to maim me because of what I did it. As for you Adam Copeland, I heard the things you said a couple of weeks. He said he would snap his neck in front of his kids. How he would take extra special care of his wife. And even his mother. But were the things he said really that bad? You aren’t going to come out here and act like you don’t know the rules of the game, HUH? You have done some unsavory things yourself, and when you look at your bank account, your head rests well. Now, last time, you told me to go find myself, maybe I did, maybe I didn’t. But I know this, we are so different, yet we are the same.

Tony wants to know where this leaves the Patriarchy. Cage says they laid him out and they don’t need him. Cage says that he has found himself in holes that have been huge before, but he hasn’t been in gaping holes as big as hers. Maybe you think I ruled with an iron fist, but it was from a place of love and what happened to him. Nick, you have a title, and you think you’re on top of the world, but what happens when you have to answer for what you did? Say what you want about me, but Cage has always answered for what he has done. Cage will admit that Wayne has more talent than him and he is the prodigy, he protected him from so much. You have the audacity to call yourself the face of AEW, now and forever. You might have all the tools, but you will have to go through Cage to get to that point. You already have one dead father, and another one is dead to him. As of this moment, Cage disowns you!

Cage leaves the ring and heads up the ramp, but he is confronted by Mama Wayne! It was all a ruse, as was Kip’s distraction, so Nick can fly in with a title belt shot to the head. Shayna goes to get two chairs, and Nick and Kip hit some kind of a conchairto to Cage. Nick says he disowns Christian as the fans chant FUCK NICK WAYNE, but the censor kind of misses some of it and allows some of it lol.

Wait, the World Title match is next? That’s certainly a choice.

We’re back, as Excalibur tells us that Christian was helped to the back by the medical staff.

We cut to FTR and Big Stoke! Last week, FTR did it again, and they are one step closer to winning back their tag team titles. Stoke has something to say to Copeland, you are banned from the arena tonight. Hurt Syndicate. you are cowards, because if FTR were 100%, they would have beaten them down. Juice and Austin Gunn, you are good, but you are not as good as FTR.

The Bucks are here! They exchange pleasantries. Stoke asks the Bucks if they are still in power, and Nick says no, not technically. Stoke does some weird thing Cobra-Kai thing and then leaves lol.

No outside interference for this upcoming match!

AEW World Championship Match – No Outside interference: Hangman Page (C) vs. Jon Moxley

Chicago’s own Justin Roberts with the super introduction for this one!

The bell rings, and the start is tentative. Weird, considering how much they hate each other. Early lock-up sees Moxley take Page to the corner. Moxley with a delayed cheap shot, so Page goes postal on Moxley in the corner. FUCK HIM UP HANGMAN chants, as both men trade chops in the middle of the ring. Neither man gives an inch, so Moxley eats Hangman’s forehead like it was an apple. Moxley eats the boot of Page in the corner, turns his back, and Page picks up Moxley and chokes him! Moxley powders to the floor as Page gives chase. He grabs a chair but ends up throwing it down and throws Jon back into the ring.

Snapmare into a basement lariat by Page nets him a two count back in the ring. Hammer throw, but Moxley throws Page down by his hair. Release German from the challenger. Moxley shoves his knee into Hangman’s face and does his best Kiss impression as the fans chant FUCK JON MOXLEY. Moxley with the point of the elbow to the forehead of Page. Scoop slam by Moxley, the cover for a two count. Page tries to fight back with chops, but Moxley stops that with knees to the midsection. Another release German from Brock Moxley. He stomps on Page just because he can. Moxley looking for another German, but Page fights out of it. He runs into a big boot by Jon, anyway, and eats a third German from Jon Lesnar. Page fights back and puts himself into a huge lariat!

The match resets, as Hangman hits a dodgy looking Fallaway Slam. Moxley finds himself on the apron as Page kips up. Page misses his corner clothesline but hits a comebacker to Moxley. Page up and over the top rope with a crossbody to Moxley. Back in the ring, a Death Valley Driver gets Page a two count. Moxley with a double wrist lock, but Page quickly gets to the ropes. Moxley off the ropes, but he runs into a Pop-Up Powerbomb for a two count. Moxley slides out of the ring, Page slowly approaches only for his eyes to be gouged and get slammed into the ring steps. MOXLEY WITH A PILEDRIVER ON TOP OF THE STEPS! Moxley talks shit, the fans chant HOLY SHIT, and we need a PIP Break!

Moxley has a variation of the cross face on Page as we return from PIP break. Excalibur says that is the final break for this match when it was the only one, so that’s something lol. Moxley switches to a straitjacket, and Moxley mocks Danielson with the YES kicks. Page looks to be getting angrier with each blow, and he cuts off Moxley’s last kick with a forearm shot. This leads to a trade in the middle of the ring, Moxley flipping him off, and the typical BOO-YAY fare. Well, until Moxley wants another apple bite. Hangman with a big boot, a side suplex, and when Moxley rolled through, he eats a big lariat for his trouble. COWBOY SHIT chants. Page slowly sets up the Buckshot, but Moxley kicks Page from the apron and to the floor.

Jon cleans off the announce table, he sets up Page for another piledriver and flips off the fans. BUT THAT DISTRACTION ALLOWS HANGMAN TO COUNTER IT WITH A DEADEYE ON THE TABLE! I AM THE TABLE this one was not lol. Back in the ring, Page with a lariat for a two count. Moxley motions to cut this shit out. Corner counters ensue, ending with Page hitting a tombstone by Page for a two count. Page mounts Moxley and hammers away. Paul Turner checks on Moxley as Page paces around. Page was going to stomp Moxley, but Jon picks the ankle and tries the Bulldog Choke. Page tries to roll out, but Moxley refuses to let go. When it looks like Page was close to breaking it, Moxley does a gator roll and takes Hangman to the middle of the ring. Page makes it to his feet; Paradigm Shift is countered. Hangman with cross face of his own, and he even captured the leg! Moxley fights for all his worth and finally gets his boot on the bottom rope.

Both men on the apron now. Page looking for another deadeye, but Moxley rakes the back of Page. PILEDRIVER ON THE APRON BY MOXLEY! Moxley hits a Gotch Style Piledriver back in the middle of the ring. The cover, but Hangman is out at two. Moxley wants a Paradigm Shift, but Page counters with a weak shot. Moxley thinks this is funny, so he peppers Page with shots. Page wakes up and goes ham on Moxley. He puts Jon the apron and hits a big boot. ARI HARI MOONSAULT FROM THE TOP AND TO THE FLOOR ON MOXLEY! Hangman returns Moxley to the ring. Buckshot Lariat, no, Paradigm Shift, no! Deadeye, but Turner is clipped by the foot of Moxley!

Hey, look, Claudio and Wheeler are here now! Marina sneaks the AEW title belt to Moxley! Page with the Buckshot Lariat right into the title belt! Moxley with the cover, Turner wakes up, but Page is out at 2.9! Turner ejects Shafir from ring side, as Claudio carries her back over the guard rail lol. DARBY ALLIN IS ON THE SIDE OF THE BALCONY, AND HE FLIES IN AND DROPS EVERYONE! Moxley looks confused, as he turns around into a big boot from Page. BUCKSHOT LARIAT! Deadeye is countered into a choke! PAGE COUNTERS INTO THE DEADEYE ANYWAY! BUCKSHOT LARIATOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! DEFENSE NUMBER ONE FOR HANGER!

WINNER: Hangman Page (Still Champion)

TIME: 26:20

THOUGHTS: Great Googly Moogly, Andy Reid! Even with the Death Riders coming out and the ref bump, this one was still a metric ton of fun. Darby did some insane shit, and Hangman and Jon beat each other within an inch of their lives, largely without shenanigans and weapons. As much as I appreciate Jon for all he has done for the company since it started, hopefully this puts him in the rearview mirror for a while, and out of the world title picture.

RATING: ****1/4

Video package for the TNT Title match tomorrow night, a Chicago Street Fight between champion Dustin Rhodes and challenger KOIL FLETCHA!

The women will be up next after this break!

