Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

SICKOS! It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! AEW Dynamite is live tonight from Cleveland…

OHIOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! </Drew Carey voice)

And we continue our march towards Forbidden Door in a couple of weeks time at the O2 in London.

In tonight's main event, we should expect chaos, as MJF and Mark Briscoe will do battle. We have a 4-way match to determine a number one contender for the TBS Title, as Queen Aminata, Skye Blue, Alex Windsor, and Billie Starkz will do battle. We have a semifinals match in the AEW Tag Team Title Eliminator Tourney, as the Young Bucks will face the new best friends of Brodido, with the winners going on to face FTR in the Finals. Fresh off of winning her eighth title belt, Mercedes Mone will make her return to Dynamite and, as we can expect, so much more in store.

So, how are you all doing tonight? I found something quite interesting: A ROM collection of Tecmo Superbowl Rom Hacks, spanning from 1976 to 2000. I feel like I have engrossed myself in that a little bit too much, but I am determined to win the Superbowl with the Eagles in every version of the game. Suffice to say, some of these years are going to be WAY tougher than other ones, but it should be fun at any rate.

So, enough about that, let's get ready to make some Dynamite EXPLODE!

Tonight, Dynamite is LIVE from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio! It should not surprise anyone to know that Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Taz are bringing us the action tonight!

SEABISCUIT! Because you won’t give MJF a title shot, he has to wait, and one of your best friend’s is going to pay for it. You are afraid you will not see your brother in heaven because you want to kill me. He isn’t afraid to send Mark to hell, or hell on Earth, which is that chicken dump in Delaware. These people feel bad for you, they pity you, that’s why the cheer for you. Your luck runs out tonight, Mark.

BTW, in case you missed it, MJF defeated Averno to capture CMLL gold. In case anyone was wondering what that title belt that he had at the beginning was.

We have a freshly made match starting us off tonight!

Jon Moxley W/Yuta and Shafir vs. Speedball Mike Bailey

So, with Jon having Marina and Wheeler with him, why wouldn’t Kevin come down with Mike? Weird.

Bailey wastes no time at the bell, peppering Jon with kicks. To the other corner, more kicks. Bailey mounts for punches, but Moxley stops that with an eye gouge. Moxley to the corner, he drives the point of his elbow into the head of Bailey. He also wants his ear, because he’s sick. Conventional scoop slam by Moxley for a two count. Moxley grounds Bailey with a chicken wing variation. Bailey tries to escape, but Moxley cuts that off. Jon comes face-to-face with Referee Paul Turner, because he’s a rebel. Bailey with chops, but Moxley eats it all and fires back with elbows. Springboard backflip and a drop kick by Bailey.

Off the ropes, Moxley to the apron, but Bailey with a running boot. Bailey to the apron, but Moxley enters from behind and hits the athletic eye poke. Shafir stands over Bailey, like forever, while Moxley has the referee. Seems like there was some kind of miscommunication. Kevin Knight comes out now to confront Shafir. Moxley returns Bailey to the ring, he talks with Knight but turns around into a moonsault from Bailey. Bailey puts Moxley on the barricade, hits some kicks. He balances Moxley, KNEE DROP MOONSAULT ON THE BARRICADE! HOLY SHIT CHANTS! PIP Break!

-Collision NEVER stops, it just moves days lol.

-Watch the Flash to see Micheal Keaton as Batman again. Fuck Ezra Miller.

-Do you want healthy teeth or white teeth? What a moral conundrum.

-Is there nothing that Martha Stewart doesn’t advertise for now?

-Weapons is the new horror film you’ll love, or your bitcoin back!

-Galaxy Z 7, it folds!

-Swiffer with a smaller sweep and mop hybrid. They don’t miss.

-I do like that Brisket Whooper at BK. YOU RULE!

-Big 12 Football on TBS and TNT this fall!

-Impractical, Unfunny, not good.

Moxley looks to eat at Mike’s fingers as we come back from break. So, apparently, he is Marty Scrull now. Got it. Chops from Bailey continue to have no effect, as Moxley gets in his face. Moxley with forearms, he tries to whip Bailey, but no go. Moxley tries again, but Bailey with kicks to the arm of Moxley followed by a drop kick from the corner. Moxley up, spinning kick and a round kick from Bailey. Running SSP, Moxley kicks out at two. Moxley sneaks behind with the choke, but Bailey breaks the grip and goes after the arm of Moxley. Bailey to the top, SHOOTING STAR PRESS! The cover, Moxley out at two, so Bailey just turns it into a cross-arm breaker! Bailey turns it into a triangle. Moxley backs up, tries to pick Bailey up, but Mike rolls through and keeps the hold in. Roll-ups are exchanged, another standing shooting star press, this time to the arm of Moxley. Yuta trips Bailey, Moxley with a big boot, and hits his release throw. Bailey kicks out at two.

Darby Allin is here, he has kidnapped Yuta! Eh, no loss, right? Moxley is distracted, Bailey with a roll-up for a two count. Bailey with the back heel kick, Time and Adventure! Moxley kicks out at two! Bailey back to the cross-arm breaker! Moxley turns and looks for his Bulldog Choke. To their feet, Death Rider from Moxley, and he wins it.

WINNER: Jon Moxley

TIME: 14:10

THOUGHTS: Moxley needed a win to recover from his recent losses to Hangman, and this served its purpose. Bailey had a good showing, but he was the fall guy tonight.

RATING: ***1/4

The Remarkable Renee Paquette has the new friends Timeless Toni Storm and Alex Windsor backstage. Storm says this is some menagerie of bitches, she dreams of moments around this. Windsor says she is going to win that match tonight. Storm says this is clearly not a sexual relationship with her and Windsor, but she is going to make sure Athena sees what happens tonight. Windsor says it will be wet licks for her opponents, oh damn, she’s doing it too. Storm says she was Ohio license plates saying to rip your tits off and dance, so she dances with Alex. Renee looks like she is trying really hard NOT to corpse lol.

In the parking lot, we see a body bag on the ground. Marina and Jon go and open it, as Darby drives by in an SUV, laughs, and drives off. They open the body bag to find Yuta with a note on his head reading Forbidden Door. Subtle!

COMMERCIALS!

The guys discuss what happened before the break and run down the rest of the matches for later tonight. The women’s 4-way match is coming up next!

BUT Renee waited for the arrival of the CEO earlier today. Eight Belts Mone is here. Renee welcomes her back and says that her match with Storm was the best women’s match of the year.

Mone tells Renee not to smudge her belts. LOL.

Match time!

Forbidden Door 4-way TBS Title Qualifier Match: Alex Windsor vs. Skye Blue vs. Queen Aminata vs. Billie Starkz

Before the match can begin, the TIMELESS One makes her way out to watch this match. To steal from Mr. PeanutButter, hot take, this Storm woman is over lol.

Aminata waits for Windsor, and they attack Blue. Common enemies and all. Aminata goes behind on Windsor, Blue is back, but she gets elbowed away. Starkz is kicked off the apron, and Aminta delivers chocolate kisses to Windsor.

Excalibur: Straight from the Team Taz Dojo

Taz: Wheezes

Blue throws Aminata into the ring steps, and it looks like Blue and Starkz will double team Windsor. She kicks Starkz, who ends up hitting a DDT on Windsor. Blue with a step-up Rana on Windsor, followed by a running knee. The Queen is back, but Skye sweeps out the leg and hits a neck breaker from the apron! CANNONBALL by Windsor! Tope Suicida from Starkz! Lady Chaos unfolds! PIP Break!

-It is just me, or does anyone like Impractical Jokers? Like, I feel like I bitch about it a lot, but does anyone else feel like I do?

-You don’t know how much better the Swiffer Duster is until you try and buy a cheap one to cut corners lol.

-Pizza Hut saves marriages. Well, damn, I did this all wrong!

-Nobody 2? I don’t even remember the first one.

-Straight Talk, a Verizon puppet!

-Yes, BBQ Brisket Whooper! Need to get it someday soon!

-This Lowe’s commercial feels the same, yet it’s different lol.

-No, man, I never had a Miller Lite, so politely fuck off.

Former besties Aminata and Blue trade in the middle of the ring as we return. Windsor is back with a rather dodgy looking Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Starkz is back with some kicks, but she runs into a Pop-Up Powerbomb for a two count. Sharpshooter from Windsor, but Aminata back in and she kicks the hands of Windsor so she losses grip. Shots are traded between the Queen and Alex, but Billie and Skye aren’t having that. Double release Germans from Aminata and Windsor! Double headbutts to Skye and Billie! They headbutt each other! Storm nods in approval, as Athena claps her clipboard. Windsor sends Skye in, she eats a boot from Skye, but Skye goes up top, only for Alex to cut her off. Blue wins out, AVALANCHE CODE BLUE! The cover, but Aminata is back to break the pin up. Aminata with a running Vertigo slam! The cover, but she spots Billie coming in, and she hits a Senton to Skye instead. Skye has a chair on the floor; she hits Aminta with it. I’m not sure what Skye was trying to do, but Aminata does the Vertigo slam to Skye into the chair! Back in the ring, Windsor is sending Billie from corner to corner. Starkz thinks she had avoided Alex, but she comes back with a lariat. Athena tries to get into the match, but Storm drags her out of the ring. Starkz looking for a suplex, but Windsor with a small package for the win!

WINNER: Alex Windsor

TIME: 11:25

THOUGHTS: I feel like the winner was obvious, but that doesn’t mean that this match wasn’t good, far from it. All four ladies did a lot of crazy shit and left it all out there.

RATING: ***1/2

Mone is here post-match, and NGL, she looks way better with more belts and her hair like that. Eat your heart out, Tony Acero! Mone wants the guy at ring side to hold her hand as she enters the ring. She comes face-to-face with Windsor, she dances, and hands all of her title belts to Aubrey. LOL! She keeps the TBS Title and shows it off to Windsor. Storm looks like she is going to attack Mone, but Athena is in with the O-Face! Mone Maker from Mercedes to Windsor! Athena approaches Mone but decides to back off and leaves the ring. Windsor checks on Storm, as Excalibur lets us know that we will hear from Kyle Fletcher next.

COMMERCIALS!